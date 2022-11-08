The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #9

The Texans played better than many expected, but the high-powered offense of the Eagles-12 proved too much. The Eagles won but didn’t cover the spread, 29-17.

Week #9 Update

The Chargers-3 won a squeaker over the Falcons, 20–17.

The Patriots-5.5 defense sacked the Colts 9 times and won 26–3. Then, the 3-5-1 Colts sacked HC Frank Reich.

The Dolphins-5 outscored the Bears 35–32.

The Bengals-7.5 win big without Chase, 42–21. Joe Mixon scored five TDs.

The Vikings-3.5 get by the Commanders, 20–17.

The Jets+13 ground game pounded the Bills late, 20–17. How serious is Allen’s injury? Five sacks and two INTs could be telling.

The Jaguars+1.5 rocked the Raiders, 27–20.

The Seahawks+2 and K-9 killed the Cards 31–21.

The Rams drop another to the Bucs-2.5, 27-17. Can you say, "One & Done"? Of course, the Bucs don’t have much of a shot at returning to the SB this year, either.

The Lions+3.5 stunned the Pack, 15–9. The Pack has deeper problems than just the QB.

On Sunday night, the heavily-favored Chiefs-12.5 eked out a win over the Titans in OT, 20-17.

On MNF, the Ravens-3 prove too much for the Saints on MNF, 27–13.

RIP Ray Guy, the long-time Raider and first pure-punter in the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2014, passed away at 72.

