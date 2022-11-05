Preparing References for Your Job Search

While on your job search quest, you will be asked to provide a few references. Don’t just think back to former bosses; stick their names on your applications, and call it good.

You need to prepare these potential references so their recommendation will endorse your character, leadership capabilities, and abilities.

What got me thinking about this was a friend sent me a message on Facebook to say she used me as a reference, and was that OK? The only problem with that was it was a little late telling me after she’d already done it.

Of course, I wouldn’t mind in many cases, but I remember one person I worked with who I thought was a lazy oaf who listed me as a reference. When they called, I was caught off-guard, so I simply said, “Right off the top of my head, I don’t remember him. Can I take your number and call you back?”

I did remember the guy; I just didn’t feel comfortable telling them what I remembered about him.

Take the time to reach out before you use them as a reference, and help yourself by preparing them to make a good first impression.

The non-farm unemployment rate in Bangor, Maine, in September 2022 was 2.1%. However, when you’re out of work, the Bureau of Labor Statistics don’t matter, do they?

What do employers ask your job references?

Here are some other tips you might want to use.

Ask them first

Make sure they know that you will list them as a reference. Don’t just assume they will give you a reference. The last thing you want is for a potential employer to call them, and they don’t even remember who you are. That could be embarrassing.

Get their correct title, address, and phone

If they’re in business, get their title, standard name line (SNL), address, and phone number correct. Once again, if they can’t be reached, they can’t help you.

Catch them up a little

Give them background information on what you have been doing since you worked together. Were you in the military or college together?

What have you done since then? This could be essential, especially if you finished a degree, pertinent training, or an intern position since then.

Jog their memory about some of the great things you accomplished

Chances are they won’t remember everything you did or how great you were. There’s nothing wrong with reminding them about some of your attributes and contributions. Anything that will help you land the job is not considered bragging.

Give them some keywords

Salesman of the Month, Dean’s List graduate, grade point average (GPA), strong mentor to subordinates, or charity fund drives, you know what you did, but they might not remember without a prompt.

Give them an area on which to focus

Giving each of your references a different area to focus on when they talk about you could help you appear better qualified in different areas that the job position entails. Giving them a copy of the job description you will apply for will also help.

Remember that everyone is busy

You could even use that as a lead-in to why you are giving them a written biography. It may seem awkward if you just provide them with a paper detailing your best attributes. But if you approach it correctly, they might even appreciate your taking the time to create a script.

Final thoughts

It’s crucial that whoever you list as a reference knows you will use them and you have their permission. It’s also essential to get their SNL correct, and that you update them about new accomplishments and some of the things you did together.

Remember, if they agree to let you use them as a reference, they want to help you succeed, so give them some ammo. Give them keywords, focus points, and possibly even a script because we’re all busy. Or at least, you hope to be, and informed references will help you land that job.

