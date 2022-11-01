Bangor, ME

Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much more

Stephen L Dalton

Whether you stop by for a freshly brewed cup of gourmet coffee at our drive-through or to pick up some of our flavored coffee beans to enjoy at home, Coffee Express has the taste you crave at a fair price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldlG6_0iuuTJrL00
Coffee Express Drive-Thru.By the owner.

Do you know what you’re missing from those coffee franchises around Bangor? Authentic coffee flavor and unbeatable customer service at a fair price. So why do we keep going to Tim Horton’s, Dunkin’s, Starbucks, and others?

It only makes sense to get the flavor we crave locally. So what if we must drive a couple of blocks to get to Coffee Express on State Street? The fresh roasted flavor of truly Maine coffees is worth a little longer drive. Don't you think so?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdgTJ_0iuuTJrL00
Serving and selling beans from local roasters.By the owner.

About the owners

Angela Libbey and Eric Cameron never dreamed they would own a small business. They both worked at Northern Light and needed a change. Angela’s father was a small business owner in Brewer when she was growing up. She says it is extraordinary to follow in his footsteps.

Their goal is to provide Bangor-area residents and visitors with the highest quality coffee, tea, and other beverages and excellent customer service at a fair price for both the producers and the consumers. When you stop by, you find out they’re doing precisely that.

Serving genuine Maine coffee beans

Coffee Express serves great-tasting coffee from local Maine growers such as Black Ink Coffee Company, Rock City Coffee Roasters, Seacoast Coffee Company, Farm House Coffee Roasters, and the Carrabassett Coffee Company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qiIZ_0iuuTJrL00
Several iced coffee flavors available year round.By the owner.

Lovin’ that Ice Coffee

Choosing local Maine coffee roasters means you always get fresh-roasted coffee because it’s freshly ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eu8yF_0iuuTJrL00
Now Serving.By the owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWQKA_0iuuTJrL00
Try our most popular flavor, Yankee Doodle!By the owner.

They’re dog-friendly, so when you stop by with your fur baby, they’ll get a complimentary dog bone as a treat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416b1l_0iuuTJrL00
We offer delicious pastries daily.By the owner.

Donuts & Pastries

When you drive-thru, walk up, or bicycle through, you can get an excellent coffee, hot or cold. Whether you prefer a blended drink, Espresso, Latte, or tea, you get a great-tasting drink with those intoxicating aromas and take some donuts away with you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31eZ1W_0iuuTJrL00
Donuts sweet & delicious.By the owner.

They have donuts and pastries for everyone's appetite so that you can get Cake & Kadoodles’ Biscotti, muffins, mini bites, and much more. Check their food menu for what you’re craving. Many of their muffins and pastries are under $2—that’s a bargain you won’t find at those big franchises around Bangor.

What’s your favorite brew?

You can find the flavors you crave, like Jamaican-Me-Crazy, Holiday Grog, Blueberry, Banana Nut Bread, and more. Check the coffee menu before you go, so you’ll know what’s available.

When they’re open

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfYeI_0iuuTJrL00
Coffee Express Hours of Operation.By the owner.

How to get there

Google Maps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHSsC_0iuuTJrL00
Coffee Express of Bangor, Maine.Google Maps screenshot by the author.

Telephone: (207) 852-9017.

Facebook Page: Coffee Express of Bangor, ME.

Website address: https://coffeeexpress.com/.

E-mail: coffeeexpressbgr@gmail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJ3WK_0iuuTJrL00
About the Author.Photo by Jean Springs from Pexels.

Stephen Dalton is a native of Old Town, ME, and a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. He is a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Top Writer in Travel, Food, Fiction, Transportation, VR, NFL, Design, Creativity, Short Story, and a NewsBreak Community Voice Pro.

