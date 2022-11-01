Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much more

Whether you stop by for a freshly brewed cup of gourmet coffee at our drive-through or to pick up some of our flavored coffee beans to enjoy at home, Coffee Express has the taste you crave at a fair price.
Do you know what you’re missing from those coffee franchises around Bangor? Authentic coffee flavor and unbeatable customer service at a fair price. So why do we keep going to Tim Horton’s, Dunkin’s, Starbucks, and others?
It only makes sense to get the flavor we crave locally. So what if we must drive a couple of blocks to get to Coffee Express on State Street? The fresh roasted flavor of truly Maine coffees is worth a little longer drive. Don't you think so?
About the owners
Angela Libbey and Eric Cameron never dreamed they would own a small business. They both worked at Northern Light and needed a change. Angela’s father was a small business owner in Brewer when she was growing up. She says it is extraordinary to follow in his footsteps.
Their goal is to provide Bangor-area residents and visitors with the highest quality coffee, tea, and other beverages and excellent customer service at a fair price for both the producers and the consumers. When you stop by, you find out they’re doing precisely that.
Serving genuine Maine coffee beans
Coffee Express serves great-tasting coffee from local Maine growers such as Black Ink Coffee Company, Rock City Coffee Roasters, Seacoast Coffee Company, Farm House Coffee Roasters, and the Carrabassett Coffee Company.
Lovin’ that Ice Coffee
Choosing local Maine coffee roasters means you always get fresh-roasted coffee because it’s freshly ground.
They’re dog-friendly, so when you stop by with your fur baby, they’ll get a complimentary dog bone as a treat.
Donuts & Pastries
When you drive-thru, walk up, or bicycle through, you can get an excellent coffee, hot or cold. Whether you prefer a blended drink, Espresso, Latte, or tea, you get a great-tasting drink with those intoxicating aromas and take some donuts away with you.
They have donuts and pastries for everyone's appetite so that you can get Cake & Kadoodles’ Biscotti, muffins, mini bites, and much more. Check their food menu for what you’re craving. Many of their muffins and pastries are under $2—that’s a bargain you won’t find at those big franchises around Bangor.
What’s your favorite brew?
You can find the flavors you crave, like Jamaican-Me-Crazy, Holiday Grog, Blueberry, Banana Nut Bread, and more. Check the coffee menu before you go, so you’ll know what’s available.
When they’re open
How to get there
Telephone: (207) 852-9017.
Facebook Page: Coffee Express of Bangor, ME.
Website address: https://coffeeexpress.com/.
E-mail: coffeeexpressbgr@gmail.com.
