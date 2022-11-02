The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #8

It’s unbelievable for some fans that the Bucs and TB12 have lost three in a row. The Bucs got the first TD with a run by Fournette but came up short to the Ravens, 27-22.

Week #8 Update

The Broncos had to cross the pond to get a win. It was the Broncos over the Jaguars, 21–17.

The Patriots and Stevenson ground the Jets, 22–17. The Pats have now won 13 in a row against the Jets.

The Falcons were a FG better than the Panthers in a scoring fest, 37–34.

The Cowboys were 20 better than the Bears, 49–29. Pollard proved a worthy replacement for Zeke.

The ‘Phins get past the Lions, 31–27.

The Vikings dealt the Cards a loss, 34–26.

The Saints blank the Raiders, 24–0.

The Eagles stomped the Steelers, 35–13.

The Titans were a TD better than the Texans, 17–10.

The Commanders shock the Colts, 17–16.

The 49ers & CMC sheared the Rams, 31–14.

The Seahawks take charge of the NFC West with a win over the Giants, 27-13.

The Bills sack the Pack, 27-17.

The Browns embarrassed the favored Bengals on MNF, 32–13.

