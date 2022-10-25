The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #7

Despite scoring 34 points on TNF, the Saints fell to the Cards in a scoring fest, 42-34. Andy Dalton threw three INTs, including two returned for TDs.

Week #7 Update

Once again, both NY teams won. The Giants won over the Jaguars, 23–17.

The Jets ran past the Broncos, 16–9. They lost Breece Hall for the season to an ACL but traded for James Robinson. Has Russell Wilson lost a step or two?

The Bengals beat the Falcons, 35–17. Burrows 481 yards passing! Matt Ryan was benched for the season.

Dallas downs Detroit, 24–6.

The Titans take out the Colts, 19–10.

The Commanders pass the Pack, 23–21.

The Panthers surprise the Bucs, 21–3. Time for a QB change? TB12 has been less than spectacular this season, particularly in his last two starts. The Panthers have already started selling off assets.

The Ravens are a FG better than the Browns, 23–20.

The Raiders over the Texans, 38–20.

The Seahawks outrun the Chargers, 37–23. K-Dub hits 22 mph during a 74-yard TD run.

The Chiefs run up the score on the 49ers, 44–23.

The Dolphins drop the Steelers, 16-10.

The Bears slap the Patriots in Gillette on MNF, 33–14.

