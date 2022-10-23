Book Review: Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover

In Reminders of Him, Kenna killed Scotty, her boyfriend and lover, when she was drunk and driving. She pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and went to prison for five years.

Introduction

Little did she know she was pregnant. After the baby was born in a prison hospital, it was taken from her. She wasn’t even allowed to hold the baby. The court gave custody to Scotty's parents.

Perhaps worse than his death is that she left him thinking he was dead. Perhaps in a blackout state, she went home and slept off the booze, only to find out later he pulled himself free of the wreckage and crawled for a way before dying alone.

Feeling mortified, she pleaded guilty and went to prison for manslaughter without defending herself or making a statement.

Summary

When she was released from prison, she went back home and started an affair with Scotty's best friend, who lived across the street from Scotty’s parents and is her daughter's soccer coach.

To be fair to Kenna and Ledger, they didn’t know each other before meeting at his bar. She realized later, after their first kiss, who he was. Later, she will tell him who she is. But it was already too late—the flames of love had already kindled.

Narration

The book is narrated alternately by Kenna in one chapter and then by Ledger, a former NFL quarterback for the Denver Broncos, in the next. This is a brilliant concept, as we can see both sides.

Setting

The setting is modern-day Colorado.

Theme

There are various themes portrayed in Reminders of Him. They range from love to hate, passion to protection, love to loyalty, indecision to resolution, restitution and resilience.

Whether Ledger is telling his side of the story or Kenna hers, we are torn by loss and grief and forced to align our allegiance.

Genre

The genre of this story is modern romance and contemporary fiction.

Author

Colleen Hoover is a fantastic author who knows how to tell a story. She has written many books, and each one is different. You won’t have those “déjà vu” complications because the author doesn’t draw from other stories to fill space.

Plot

In Reminders of Him, Colleen Hoover tells the story of Kenna, who got drunk with her boyfriend, which was a rare occasion for her. Since he was drunker than she, she drove them home, hit some gravel, and rolled the car. He tragically died.

While in prison and after her release, she wrote to Scotty daily.

In this novel, Ledger must convince the Landrys that what happened was a tragic mistake that Kenna paid for in prison. But first, Ledger must convince himself. It becomes much easier for him when he discovers her letters to Scotty, and she reluctantly reads one of them to him.

Moreover, Ledger must somehow convince Scotty’s parents that she has a place in their adopted daughter’s life or perhaps lose her forever. To do that, they must first find forgiveness for Kenna, a girl they barely knew, who killed their only son.

However, in his attempts to help Kenna, he could lose the three people he considers his second family.

My Opinion

This was new for me. I typically do not read romance novels. But I had heard the author’s name so often in a positive light that I thought I must give her a chance and read at least one.

I was immediately enamored by her writing and drawn into this tragic tale.

I would like to say that Kenna was my favorite character in the book, but she had an easy path. She had little choice but to pursue a life with her daughter or go insane.

As tough as her journey was, Ledger, who had been like an uncle to Kenna’s daughter, chose the path of what he thought of as betrayal to Scotty’s memory and his parent’s legal right to a peaceful life with their adopted daughter.

Yeah, I chose the former QB with the orange truck and a bar who chose to remain in his best friend’s daughter’s life.

My Recommendation

I recommend this novel to anyone who loves a good romance but also wants to read about two people who care for each other despite all the obstacles life throws at them and the problems they create.

The author provides the perspective of each protagonist, telling both sides of the tale.

Listen to the Audiobook on YouTube for free:

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland and a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Also, a Top Writer in Books & Authors, Travel, Fiction, Transportation, VR, NFL, Design, Creativity, and Short Stories.

