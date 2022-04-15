A Book Review: How to Write Well, by Michael D. Stover

Stephen L Dalton

Within How to Write Well, Michael D. Stover points out some critical errors many writers make. If you were a mechanic, would you go to work without a toolbox? Of course not; for writers, this is one tool we should have in our toolbox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwJ7s_0fA7eOEi00
How to Write Well- Amazon Cover

Do you know what I like about reviewing a How-To book? You don’t have to worry about inadvertently giving away the ending because the reader creates the real ending. The success they enjoy from the knowledge they seize by employing the teachings of the author is the real “Happily ever after.”

Note: This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, the author earns from qualifying purchases.

Michael produced a tool for writers and editors that I will keep on my desk as a handy reference when editing what I wrote. Make no mistake, anyone can write well. The real secret is to put your fingers on the keyboard and don’t stop until you have told the story.

There is always time to edit later, and Michael’s book will help you do that. My favorite quote from the book is, “Write fearlessly; edit ruthlessly.” Although Kevin Powers receives extensive credit for this concept, I’m sure you have seen it many times, and it bears repeating repeatedly.

I particularly liked the chapter “Major Wording Blunders.” He begins the chapter with a Bible verse from Proverbs 25:11, “A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in pictures of silver.” (KJV) Then, notes that “...a word misused is like a train wreck running backward, or the splotched picture of a blocked satellite transmission.” He goes on to give us ten examples, like “irregardless, supposably, and heighth,” and my personal favorite, “all intensive purposes.”

“Grammar Nazis,” what they call people like us on Facebook, will love his chapter on “Flagrant Grammar Mistakes.”

Perhaps, if some of those posting on Facebook read his book, we wouldn’t have to correct their use of loose for lose, or it’s for its. But, there, their, they’re now, it’s all good!

I would encourage everyone, particularly writers, proofreaders, and editors, to read this book and keep it as a handy reference on your desktop. As a journalism student and journalist, I have read several How-To books about writing, but this is a keeper that ranks right up there with The Little, Brown Handbook and Stephen King’s On Writing. It is a tool I will use often.

How to Write Well: 2nd Edition on Kindle from Amazon or buy the paperback.

What's more, if you are trying to make a living writing or just a "side hustle," this is one tool you should keep on your desk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJ3WK_0fA7eOEi00
About the Author Photo.Photo by Jean Springs from Pexels.

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland and a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Also, a Top Writer in Investing, Nutrition, Travel, Fiction, Transportation, VR, NFL, Design, Creativity, and Short Story. He is a Community Pro Writer on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Book review# Book recommendation# Writing# Editing# Writers supporting writers

Comments / 0

Published by

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. Top Writer in Virtual Reality, Sports, Short Story, Design, and Creativity. I especially like writing about design and home improvements.

1089 followers

More from Stephen L Dalton

Maine State

Book Review: Lost on a Mountain in Maine

A 12-year-old boy gets separated from the Boy Scout troop he was hiking with on Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park, Maine. He would wander in the wilderness for nine days. Mount Katahdin's Knife Edge.Picture by Jon Legere, used with permission.

Read full story
Portland, ME

Fall of an Angel by Billy Leland

I love reviewing nonfiction books because there are no spoilers. Almost everyone that knows Billy Leland, knows what happened. However, many do not know the details or why. Note: This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, the author earns from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

A Book Review & Recommendation: Sleeping Beauties

If you are looking for an out-of-this-world experience, this is it. Sleeping Beauties is an epic tale about a global pandemic that infects only women. Sleeping Beauties Goodreads Choice Awards Winner 2017.Goodreads Screenshot by the author.

Read full story

Play-2-Earn Games for 2022

Are you looking to make some cash playing fun games online? I mean, if you’re into gaming, wouldn’t you rather earn money playing Play-2-Earn (P2E) games?. There are many fun and exciting P2E games that you can choose from, but which are exciting and potentially profitable? Given that blockchain games were one of 2021’s hottest trends, there’s every reason to expect continued growth throughout 2022. However, that doesn’t guarantee that you will make money playing any of these games.

Read full story

What Is the Graph (GRT) Cryptocurrency & Why Has Its Trend Been Mostly Upward Recently

What’s noteworthy about GRT’s recent 12% climb is that the rest of the cryptocurrency market has been primarily moving sideways. What are they doing that’s different?. The Graph Token Economics.Pixabay - James Norton.

Read full story

Book Review: Sooley by John Grisham

A book review of the New York Times #1 Bestseller, Sooley. A book not just about basketball but the quest for greatness when you have no other option. Sooley by John GrishamPowerPoint creation by the book review author.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Coffee Express serves specialty coffee and so much more in Bangor, Maine!

Gosselin's Donuts & Coffee.By the owner. At Coffee Express, it’s all about flavor and convenience. With the change in ownership in December 2020, Angela Libbey and Eric Cameron brought a new vision to Coffee Express.

Read full story

Ideas for Creating a Functional Backyard Kitchen & BBQ

Summer backyard barbecues are still a ways off for some areas, but now is a perfect time to start planning your functional backyard kitchen & BBQ. If you believe this is too much of a DIY project for you and your talents, first read and watch the YouTube videos before selling yourself short. I was able to go from failing Trigonometry to getting an “A” by watching YouTube videos, pausing, rewinding, and rewatching until I understood.

Read full story
1 comments

Landscaping with Flowers: Four Planning Methods

It is possible to create a spectacular floral landscape that is so breathtaking it receives admiration from passersby and neighbors. Flowers Grass Yard Back Garden Courtyard GardenMega Pixels Free Pix.

Read full story
3 comments
Plymouth, ME

An Open Letter to the Volunteer Firefighters of Plymouth, Maine

Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to you all for braving burning buildings to ensure no one is left inside while your team battles the flames all around you. Volunteer Firefighters.Image courtesy of Travis Turner AC Plymouth Fire & Rescue.

Read full story
3 comments

Parenting: Family Valentine’s Date Night

With Valentine’s Day coming up, you don’t need to spend a bunch of money to have a great date night with your family this year. Photo by Elena Mozhvilo.Unsplash. Let’s face it; inflation has put a headlock on many of our budgets. But that’s no excuse to shun Valentine’s Day altogether. Yeah, since many of the kids are back in school, you might still be stuck sending cards to every kid in the class.

Read full story
2 comments
Bangor, ME

2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & pub foods

There are always six Maine craft beers on tap and an assortment of delicious pub foods, like Maine Lobster Pot Pie, waiting for you in downtown Bangor. Open Sign for 2 Feet Brewing.By the owner.

Read full story
Old Town, ME

Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, ME

Yes, Old Town finally has an upscale restaurant again. Since the “Boomhouse” closed, downtown Old Town has lacked a quality eatery. Kosta's Menu Items.From the Kosta's Website.

Read full story

Questions about Cross #29, Fear No Evil Answered

Many readers are asking questions about Cross #29 such as if this is genuine James Patterson or another mish-mashed, mixed-up story by one of his ghostwriters. Fear No Evil Amazon Cover.Formatted with PowerPoint Design.

Read full story
1 comments

Book Review The Judge's List, a Legal Thriller by John Grisham

The Judge's List Amazon CoverPowerPoint Design by the Author. John Grisham has done it again. Grisham has hit another home run with his 2021 book, The Judge's List, The Whistler’s sequel, an epic legal thriller.

Read full story
2 comments

Corporations that pay to control abortions

Men who can afford to send their mistress to another state or country to get an abortion create these archaic laws due to a religious morality that most Americans don’t subscribe to today.

Read full story
Maine State

Is the Labor Shortage Laziness or Common Sense

Maine State Seal.Clker Free Vector Images - Pixabay. Many people blame the labor shortage on the government’s paid benefits to help former workers to help them make it through the pandemic.

Read full story
3 comments

Oatmeal is a healthy breakfast with fresh fruit and almond milk

Oatmeal porridge.Cgdsro – Pixabay. People think of oatmeal as an excellent breakfast for older people who are worried about their cholesterol. People around Maine know oatmeal provides a hot and hearty breakfast, but here are some things you may not know that will keep it healthy.

Read full story
7 comments
Bar Harbor, ME

Where to get great chicken wings in Bar Harbor, Maine

I love Bar Harbor.Free photo - Flickr. Did you know that more than 3.5 million people visit Bar Harbor every year? Although it makes sense with so much to do and see here, I was shocked to learn it was that many.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy