Portland, ME

Fall of an Angel by Billy Leland

Stephen L Dalton

I love reviewing nonfiction books because there are no spoilers. Almost everyone that knows Billy Leland, knows what happened. However, many do not know the details or why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wfpK_0fA60EMs00
Fall of an Angel- Amazon Cover

Note: This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, the author earns from qualifying purchases.

In this book, you will find out why. Billy has a lot to say regarding how law enforcement, lawyers, and the DA can use -- and misuse -- the guilty's deposition to persecute and indict a person of "conspiracy." Compared to the others the DA made deals with after being caught in the act, what made Billy’s case more critical? What crime did he commit that those who were caught in the act and ratted him out did not commit?

Was he just a convenient scapegoat who was supposed to lead them to the demise of the Hell's Angels and other biker clubs in Maine? Or, was he a political stepping stone for some members of the prosecution?

Don’t get me wrong; Billy accepts guilt for what he did wrong. However, nothing ever got proven by the State. In Billy’s case, there was no “smoking gun.” Billy never got caught with any drugs in his possession; there was never a urinalysis that proved Billy was a user, no hard evidence that he was a dealer. Just the testimony of people who were supposedly Billy’s friends and confidants. Most of that testimony is hearsay. He said, she said, which is not admissible!

I wish I had a dollar for everyone that said in their deposition words to the effect of, “Tony told me…” “Missy said…” “Billy was the biggest meth dealer on the East Coast.” Or, the prosecutor leads them in the direction they want them to go or says what he wants the Grand Jury to hear.

What’s more, he was kept in prison for nearly two years without a shred of evidence — denied bail because of his “risk of flight,” even though Maine has always been his home.

Our Friendship

Billy and I were good friends in high school. We were on the swim team together and did some crazy stuff. It is a time I will always remember. Lee and Shirley, and Billy’s brothers and sister were like family to me that one year we hung around together before joining the Army under the buddy system.

One thing I learned while reading the book, was that Billy and I both lived on Kellogg Street in Portland, ME. Though, we must have lived in Portland five or more years apart. I lived there when I was 12 or 13, and Billy must have been younger.

Another coincidence about that is one of my best friends in Portland, was Paul, a 350-pound lobster fisherman who was a member of the Hell’s Angels. One of the kindest, most gentle people I ever met.

It seems I fought every single day I lived there. Munjoy Hill was a tough neighborhood, and although I was small, I never backed down. Billy and I participated in a few fights in high school too.

Guilty Until Proven Innocent

The only way they even got a confession from Billy was to offer a ten-year sentence and a promise not to arrest his son on similar charges. How is that even legal? Shouldn’t everyone they have evidence of committing a crime get arrested and have their day in court. Evidently not, “guilty until proven innocent” seems more our injustice system’s mantra.

Most of those “friends” who made deals with the prosecution only did it to either get time off or “time served” for their sins didn’t even know Billy personally. Crimes they were caught red-handed committing, some were even sanctioned by law enforcement. How is it OK for law enforcement to allow someone to keep selling drugs, hurting people, selling their bodies, and entrapping others who might not even be a criminal if not for the State’s tampering?

“Conspiracy” the Catch-All

Conspiracy is the term the Federal government uses to put anyone they want in prison, with or without physical evidence. This book is an eye-opener for those who believe in the American “Justice” System. The DA got Billy to plead guilty and accept a 10-year sentence because they said if he didn't they would arrest his son. Instead, he got a 21-year sentence and five years of probation.

You did know that the prosecution can use “hearsay” in a deposition (sworn, written and recorded testimony), particularly when the defense lawyer is not even present. When there is no defense lawyer present, the prosecution can use whatever “coaching” method they need to get the attestor to remember what the DA needs them to remember, true or false does not matter if it supports the State’s case.

Who will object? Chances are your worthless lawyer is laughing all the way to the bank with your money and won’t have time to sit through hours of depositions. And, what can you do?

I’m not trying to rewrite Billy’s book because he did an excellent job of doing that. I am merely trying to convince you it is worth reading and you will enjoy it as I did.

Buy it on Kindle: https://amzn.to/3jGEwrb

Buy the Paperback: https://amzn.to/3Egm1Dq

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJ3WK_0fA60EMs00
About the AuthorPhoto by Jean Springs from Pexels

Stephen Dalton is a native of Old Town, Maine, a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland, and a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Also, a Top Writer in Investing, Nutrition, Travel, Fiction, Transportation, VR, NFL, Design, Creativity, and Short Story.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# True Story# Meth Dealer# Old Town Maine# Justice# True Crime

Comments / 0

Published by

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. Top Writer in Virtual Reality, Sports, Short Story, Design, and Creativity. I especially like writing about design and home improvements.

1089 followers

More from Stephen L Dalton

A Book Review: How to Write Well, by Michael D. Stover

Within How to Write Well, Michael D. Stover points out some critical errors many writers make. If you were a mechanic, would you go to work without a toolbox? Of course not; for writers, this is one tool we should have in our toolbox.

Read full story
Maine State

Book Review: Lost on a Mountain in Maine

A 12-year-old boy gets separated from the Boy Scout troop he was hiking with on Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park, Maine. He would wander in the wilderness for nine days. Mount Katahdin's Knife Edge.Picture by Jon Legere, used with permission.

Read full story

A Book Review & Recommendation: Sleeping Beauties

If you are looking for an out-of-this-world experience, this is it. Sleeping Beauties is an epic tale about a global pandemic that infects only women. Sleeping Beauties Goodreads Choice Awards Winner 2017.Goodreads Screenshot by the author.

Read full story

Play-2-Earn Games for 2022

Are you looking to make some cash playing fun games online? I mean, if you’re into gaming, wouldn’t you rather earn money playing Play-2-Earn (P2E) games?. There are many fun and exciting P2E games that you can choose from, but which are exciting and potentially profitable? Given that blockchain games were one of 2021’s hottest trends, there’s every reason to expect continued growth throughout 2022. However, that doesn’t guarantee that you will make money playing any of these games.

Read full story

What Is the Graph (GRT) Cryptocurrency & Why Has Its Trend Been Mostly Upward Recently

What’s noteworthy about GRT’s recent 12% climb is that the rest of the cryptocurrency market has been primarily moving sideways. What are they doing that’s different?. The Graph Token Economics.Pixabay - James Norton.

Read full story

Book Review: Sooley by John Grisham

A book review of the New York Times #1 Bestseller, Sooley. A book not just about basketball but the quest for greatness when you have no other option. Sooley by John GrishamPowerPoint creation by the book review author.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Coffee Express serves specialty coffee and so much more in Bangor, Maine!

Gosselin's Donuts & Coffee.By the owner. At Coffee Express, it’s all about flavor and convenience. With the change in ownership in December 2020, Angela Libbey and Eric Cameron brought a new vision to Coffee Express.

Read full story

Ideas for Creating a Functional Backyard Kitchen & BBQ

Summer backyard barbecues are still a ways off for some areas, but now is a perfect time to start planning your functional backyard kitchen & BBQ. If you believe this is too much of a DIY project for you and your talents, first read and watch the YouTube videos before selling yourself short. I was able to go from failing Trigonometry to getting an “A” by watching YouTube videos, pausing, rewinding, and rewatching until I understood.

Read full story
1 comments

Landscaping with Flowers: Four Planning Methods

It is possible to create a spectacular floral landscape that is so breathtaking it receives admiration from passersby and neighbors. Flowers Grass Yard Back Garden Courtyard GardenMega Pixels Free Pix.

Read full story
3 comments
Plymouth, ME

An Open Letter to the Volunteer Firefighters of Plymouth, Maine

Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to you all for braving burning buildings to ensure no one is left inside while your team battles the flames all around you. Volunteer Firefighters.Image courtesy of Travis Turner AC Plymouth Fire & Rescue.

Read full story
3 comments

Parenting: Family Valentine’s Date Night

With Valentine’s Day coming up, you don’t need to spend a bunch of money to have a great date night with your family this year. Photo by Elena Mozhvilo.Unsplash. Let’s face it; inflation has put a headlock on many of our budgets. But that’s no excuse to shun Valentine’s Day altogether. Yeah, since many of the kids are back in school, you might still be stuck sending cards to every kid in the class.

Read full story
2 comments
Bangor, ME

2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & pub foods

There are always six Maine craft beers on tap and an assortment of delicious pub foods, like Maine Lobster Pot Pie, waiting for you in downtown Bangor. Open Sign for 2 Feet Brewing.By the owner.

Read full story
Old Town, ME

Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, ME

Yes, Old Town finally has an upscale restaurant again. Since the “Boomhouse” closed, downtown Old Town has lacked a quality eatery. Kosta's Menu Items.From the Kosta's Website.

Read full story

Questions about Cross #29, Fear No Evil Answered

Many readers are asking questions about Cross #29 such as if this is genuine James Patterson or another mish-mashed, mixed-up story by one of his ghostwriters. Fear No Evil Amazon Cover.Formatted with PowerPoint Design.

Read full story
1 comments

Book Review The Judge's List, a Legal Thriller by John Grisham

The Judge's List Amazon CoverPowerPoint Design by the Author. John Grisham has done it again. Grisham has hit another home run with his 2021 book, The Judge's List, The Whistler’s sequel, an epic legal thriller.

Read full story
2 comments

Corporations that pay to control abortions

Men who can afford to send their mistress to another state or country to get an abortion create these archaic laws due to a religious morality that most Americans don’t subscribe to today.

Read full story
Maine State

Is the Labor Shortage Laziness or Common Sense

Maine State Seal.Clker Free Vector Images - Pixabay. Many people blame the labor shortage on the government’s paid benefits to help former workers to help them make it through the pandemic.

Read full story
3 comments

Oatmeal is a healthy breakfast with fresh fruit and almond milk

Oatmeal porridge.Cgdsro – Pixabay. People think of oatmeal as an excellent breakfast for older people who are worried about their cholesterol. People around Maine know oatmeal provides a hot and hearty breakfast, but here are some things you may not know that will keep it healthy.

Read full story
7 comments
Bar Harbor, ME

Where to get great chicken wings in Bar Harbor, Maine

I love Bar Harbor.Free photo - Flickr. Did you know that more than 3.5 million people visit Bar Harbor every year? Although it makes sense with so much to do and see here, I was shocked to learn it was that many.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy