Book Review The Judge's List, a Legal Thriller by John Grisham

Stephen L Dalton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lkw3C_0dkDaBoY00
The Judge's List Amazon CoverPowerPoint Design by the Author

John Grisham has done it again. Grisham has hit another home run with his 2021 book, The Judge's List, The Whistler’s sequel, an epic legal thriller.

An Introduction to This Epic Legal Thriller

Already among the most well-known American authors of intensely compelling stories full of excitement and satisfying conclusions, Grisham gives us The Judge’s List. It's certainly worth a read for fans of his work - and a good entry point for anyone interested in giving him a try.

Have you ever read a book that you just couldn't put down? Then there's a very good chance that you've read one of John Grisham's mysteries or legal thrillers. Those who are familiar with Grisham's outstanding prose and highly original story content already knew what they were getting into with The Judge's List.

If you enjoyed The Whistler, you're going to love this sequel, John Grisham's latest entry to his already impressive collection of epic legal thrillers and suspense novels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbLnJ_0dkDaBoY00
The Judge's List - Could a Sitting Judge Be a MurdererAmazon

The Narration

As is the case in the preceding entry in this series, this story is told in the third person point of view, meaning Grisham serves as our narrator throughout the book. Lacy Stoltz is still the main character, but you'll still get Grisham's distinct voice to carry you through each page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmvGZ_0dkDaBoY00
The Judge's List - Who's NextAmazon

The Book’s Setting

The Judge's List takes place in Florida, where Lacy is in a rut at her Florida Board on Judicial Conduct job - until she meets a woman, whose father was murdered, and she suspects a judge within Lacy's jurisdiction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s7roA_0dkDaBoY00
The Judge's List - An Epic Legal ThrillerAmazon

The Theme of This Epic Legal Thriller

Arguably, one might say that the theme of this book is the importance of pursuing justice no matter the dangers or the likelihood that you'll succeed. Throughout this book, Lacy Stoltz deals with several harrowing situations, and the prospects of nailing down the crooked judge become dimmer and dimmer. Still, she perseveres and fights for the truth to come out in any way she can.

The Book’s Genre

The Judge’s List is another in a long line of Grisham’s epic legal thrillers and suspenseful thrillers. John Grisham is known for and clearly highly proficient at creating courtroom and legal thrillers. You'll get all the chills and addictive storylines that you can expect from other entries in this genre.

About the Author

This is yet another novel by the tireless John Grisham. Compared to one of his literary hits like The Firm, this new book absolutely holds up. It also serves as a compelling continuation of the chain of events started in The Whistler.

The Plot

Our protagonist, Lacy Stoltz, meets Jeri Crosby, whose father had been killed two decades before. That murder case and several others with the same modus operandi (MO) are still unsolved after nearly 20 years in the case of Crosby’s father. There is one person whom Jeri suspects, a sitting judge who she's been stalking obsessively since her father's death.

With no shortage of other victims to be found along the way in her 20 years of pursuit, the stakes could not be higher. And yet, the trail couldn't seem colder as everyone is seemingly a suspect and suspicions run wild, but it's nearly impossible to find a single scrap of proof that could identify and condemn her father's murder in this epic legal thriller.

Is Lacy Stoltz up for the case?

My Opinion & Recommendation

As usual, John Grisham delivers famously on his captivating story mechanism and ingenious plot architecture. In his work, you see a clear snapshot of real people engaging with real situations. He's clearly still up for new challenges in his writing - definitely an author to continue to keep your eye on.

#1 New York Times Best Seller — Currently (13 January ’22) #6. It reached #1 on 19 December '21.

“Investigator Lacy Stoltz follows the trail of a serial killer and closes in on a shocking suspect—a sitting judge—in ‘one of the best crime reads of the year.… Bristling with high-tech detail and shivering with suspense…. Worth staying up all night to finish.’ ” — The Wall Street Journal.

If I were casting the movie, I would have Kate McKinnon, the Verizon 5G lady, play Lacy Stoltz. She would be perfect. Then, I would get Halle Berry to play Jeri Crosby.

With 22,015 ratings by verified Amazon buyers, this epic legal thriller was rated 4.5 out of 5 stars overall. Eighty-eight percent rated it four or five stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJ3WK_0dkDaBoY00
About the AuthorJean Springs - Pexels

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland and a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. A NewsBreak Community Voice Pro.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Book Review# Book Recommendation# John Grisham# Legal Thriller# Fiction

Comments / 1

Published by

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. Top Writer in Virtual Reality, Sports, Short Story, Design, and Creativity. I especially like writing about design and home improvements.

961 followers

More from Stephen L Dalton

Corporations that pay to control abortions

Men who can afford to send their mistress to another state or country to get an abortion create these archaic laws due to a religious morality that most Americans don’t subscribe to today.

Read full story
Maine State

Is the Labor Shortage Laziness or Common Sense

Maine State Seal.Clker Free Vector Images - Pixabay. Many people blame the labor shortage on the government’s paid benefits to help former workers to help them make it through the pandemic.

Read full story
3 comments

Oatmeal is a healthy breakfast with fresh fruit and almond milk

Oatmeal porridge.Cgdsro – Pixabay. People think of oatmeal as an excellent breakfast for older people who are worried about their cholesterol. People around Maine know oatmeal provides a hot and hearty breakfast, but here are some things you may not know that will keep it healthy.

Read full story
7 comments
Bar Harbor, ME

Where to get great chicken wings in Bar Harbor, Maine

I love Bar Harbor.Free photo - Flickr. Did you know that more than 3.5 million people visit Bar Harbor every year? Although it makes sense with so much to do and see here, I was shocked to learn it was that many.

Read full story
Maine State

Where to get the best seafood in Tenants Harbor, Maine

The Tenants Harbor Light Station on the National Registry of Historic Places.Free photo - Maine Encyclopedia. For whatever reason, you are in Tenants Harbor, Maine, whether for business or pleasure, you need to try each of these seafood restaurants and visit the Tenants Harbor Light Station, which is on the National Registry of Historic Places (NRHP). Tenants Harbor is a village of Saint George in Know County.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Adventures await your family here in Bangor, Maine

While you’re in Bangor, Maine, here are some must-see places and things to do for the entire family this summer. The home of Stephen and Tabitha, Joe “Hill” King, and Owen, who are all novelists, and Naomi, a minister, is wonderous at 47 West Broadway.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Must-Know Water Safety Tips for Water Fun in Bangor, Maine

Kids playing in the pool.Victoria Borodinova – Pixabay. When we think about summer fun, we almost automatically start planning methods to avoid water injuries, especially for the children.

Read full story
Maine State

Where to get iconic eats in Bangor, Maine

Dysart's Blueberry Pie a la mode.By the owner. Several restaurants around Bangor have a dish they are famous for statewide. These are more than just genuine traditional New England dinners.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

For Parents Day, this is where to get great wine & cheese in Bangor, Maine

Wine & Cheese platter.Juan Torres - Pixabay. In honor of Wine and Cheese Day & Parents Day, take your parents out to one of these excellent wine and cheese shops around Bangor, Maine.

Read full story
2 comments
Kennebunkport, ME

Where to get the best seafood in Kennebunkport, Maine

Seafood platter from Cape Porpoise Chowder House.By the owner. Kennebunkport, Maine, is a popular summertime destination for tourists and locals alike. It boasts beautiful scenery on the coast of Casco Bay with its sandy beaches and tall evergreens. The restaurants here are locally owned with nothing but the freshest seafood. Here are some of the best places in town to get seafood.

Read full story
Old Orchard Beach, ME

Where to get seafood in OOB while Joseph’s by the Sea is closed due to a Monday morning fire

The Pier at Old Orchard Beach, Maine.mwms1916 - Flickr. In case you weren’t aware, Joseph’s by the Sea, considered one of the best seafood restaurants in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, had a fire early Monday morning, 19 July, before they opened.

Read full story
2 comments
Bangor, ME

Where to get great Buffalo Wings in Bangor, Maine

Buffalo-style chicken wings.Jengland - Pixabay. Chicken wings are the perfect go-to food for a quick snack, finger foods for parties, or even gatherings to watch the football games. Traveling to Maine brings a lot of excitement and fun for the entire family. With many restaurants to choose from, grabbing a bite to eat consisting of buffalo wings will undoubtedly fill you up.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, ME

Should you harvest rainwater in Portland, Maine

Rainwater harvesting for your home.Benoit Rochon - Wikimedia Commons. Some people wonder if they can harvest rainwater to irrigate their gardens and house plants, do small loads of laundry, and do other small tasks in Portland, Maine. Is it legal in Maine to harvest rainwater?

Read full story
Maine State

Food trucks to look for when exploring Kennebunkport, Maine

Uncle Benny's Trolley food truck.By the owner. Kennebunkport, ME, is the perfect year-round destination with plenty of fun activities to do. Known for the pristine beaches, shopping, the summer home of former President George W. Bush, and convenient food trucks to fill your family.

Read full story
1 comments
Kennebunkport, ME

Family fun things to do in Kennebunkport, Maine

The Bush Summer Home at Kennebunkport, Maine.Tony Fischer - Flickr. Any trip to Kennebunkport must include a drive-by and pictures of the Bush compound, but what else is there for your family to do in Kennebunkport, Maine?

Read full story
1 comments
Bangor, ME

15 July is National Give Something Away Day — Someone could use that sofa

Marie Kondo speaking about getting organized.Rise - Commons Wikimedia. Today is National Give Something Away Day, according to National Today. Whether you are doing a Marie Kondo on your condo, upgrading your furniture, moving some of the stuff out to make room, or you just have a few things you want to get rid of, giving those items to charity could make you feel better about yourself. There might even be a tax savings in it for you.

Read full story

Must-know pet fire safety tips for pet owners in Bangor, Maine

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting at the ASPCA Compassion Awards.Red Carpet Report - Flickr. 15 July is Pet Fire Safety Day, and although everyone wants to protect every member of their family from the dangers of fire, some of us are not aware of how to do it.

Read full story
Maine State

Be Aware - Beware of the sharks in Bar Harbor, Maine, this summer

The Great White Shark off the coastal waters of Maine.Elias Levy - Flickr. 14 July is National Shark Awareness Day, according to National Today. The people of Maine are not used to the idea of shark attacks in their coastal waters, but this year will different. This article is not meant to frighten but to raise awareness. The best defense against any danger is situational awareness.

Read full story
Kennebunkport, ME

Family fun things to do in Kennebunkport, Maine

Outside The Cape Pier Chowder House.Joe Schlabotnik - Flickr. Any trip to Kennebunkport must include a trip to see the Bush compound, the summer home of two former Presidents, but what else is there for you and your children to do in Kennebunkport, Maine?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy