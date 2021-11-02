Corporations that pay to control abortions

Men who can afford to send their mistress to another state or country to get an abortion create these archaic laws due to a religious morality that most Americans don’t subscribe to today.

The statistics are staggering.

More than 214 million women worldwide are denied their reproductive rights, can’t access safe contraception, and nearly 800 daily die from pregnancy complications. Many live in poverty, denied their abortion rights due to traditions and religious bias.

According to Global Fund for Women [1], which you can donate to here , “Access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights is a basic human right.”

However, women who live in poverty are discriminated against or live in regions with policies and laws restricting their access. Men who can afford to send their mistress to another state or country to get an abortion create these archaic laws due to a religious morality that most Americans don’t subscribe to today.

Anyway, it shouldn’t matter what you believe if you are not the one making the decision. Old white men should not be making laws to restrict or ban abortion since they cannot get pregnant; thus, it is none of their business.

If you know anything about law at all, you know that it is all about “precedence,” and if the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) respects its own, it will strike down these unconstitutional state laws — but I wouldn’t count on it. The SCOTUS has become considerably more conservative in recent years, particularly since the passing of RBG.

The recent anti-abortion law passed by Texas will have devastating consequences. What’s more, many other states, most in the “Bible belt,” approved or proposed a similar law in their state.

Pro-choice demonstration. Jordanuhl7 - Flickr

Roe v. Wade v. States' Rights & Citizens United

Even though the 1907 Tillman Act forbids corporate bribes at the federal election level, it still happens. It’s even more difficult to pinpoint where the money comes from at the state level. All 50 states have different regulations on corporate political fundraising.

Since the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, several states have attempted to pass heartbeat laws restricting women’s reproductive rights and access to safe abortion.

However, since the SCOTUS ruling in the Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission gave corporations the same rights as individuals, the moralistic minority has had boundless political expenditures to bribe public officials to get them to do their bidding, many states have felt empowered to interfere in and restrict the right of equal access.

That’s what it boils down to, equal access. The right to an abortion guaranteed by the US Constitution is not genuine if only the rich can get it. The Viagra-popping Congress member gets plenty of campaign funds to carry out the will of the moral minority. Then, when they get their little mistress pregnant, they can afford to send her to another state or country to get rid of the problem. Then it’s no longer a life with a “fetal heartbeat,” but an impetus to their political goals.

Pro-life goes out the window when it comes to their career as a politician. Though after Trump and Stormy Daniels , I doubt that many “Evangelical Christians” even care anymore. It’s just a terrible joke that no one is laughing about except Trump, his supporters, and Bill Clinton, who had sex in the White House.

Pro-choice demonstration. Wikimedia Source

Fetal heartbeat v. Reproductive rights & Freedom of choice

The most significant hindrance to ensuring women have access to reproductive healthcare is special interest groups like Citizens United and corporations, like AT&T, Berkshire Hathaway, et al., spending billions in dark money to prop up their weak GOP and corporate Democrat representatives in Congress. They’re all corporate shills taking money to NOT do their job for the majority of American people who elected them.

Many of these “fetal heartbeat” or “fetal cardiac activity” bills and laws are unconstitutional according to Roe v. Wade, but then, of course, there are States Rights. They can take federal tax money but refuse to live by the Constitution that established it in the first place.

I would still have a problem with it, but I could tolerate it if most of the state’s women agreed with the heartbeat bill. Even then, it should be an individual choice. Men shouldn’t have any say whatsoever, except to let their significant other (SO) know how they feel and then get out of the way. However, in the case of rape or incest, they should not have any say whatsoever.

Just because you break into a house does not mean you have a permanent say over the inhabitants. But that's the way it has become in many states. The 11 or 12-year-old girl must bear the child of the rapist or family member, and then the rapist sues for visitation rights.

Passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act would be the best safeguard women have. But that’s not likely to happen since the Senate is split. All the Republicans who want that big corporate money and the three or four corporate Democrats in the Senate will keep that from happening.

These states currently have or are considering restrictive abortion laws

Although there has been plenty of noise about Texas, at least ten other states have passed a “fetal heartbeat,” which outlaws abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, typically at five or six weeks. Many women won’t even know they are pregnant at that point. Others attempt to pass Targeted Regulation of Abortion Provider (TRAP) laws [ 6] or “heartbeat laws” in their state.

Alabama

Georgia

Kentucky

Louisiana

Missouri

Ohio

South Carolina

Texas

West Virginia

Wisconsin

With the exception of Michigan , Ohio, Arizona , and Wisconsin , these are predominantly red states that voted for Trump in 2020 .

Michigan did not get enough signatures to get it on the ballot in 2020 but is still trying to get signatures. They changed the wording from fetal heartbeat to cardiac activity, for whatever that’s worth.

Arizona’s Senate Majority leader is pulling a Mitch McConnell there and will not let it go through. She says it has not been adequately vetted, and the GOP doesn’t have enough votes to pass it. Arizona is pretty much split between Democrats and Republicans.

More and more Republicans will try to push these laws through their state assembly. We must push back!

“Informed citizens are our democracy’s best defense.” — The Brennan Center

Amazon Public Images. Texas Ethics Commission.

These corporations pay the most to ban abortion

While many voters and protestors are visibly angry at legislators, corporations deserve as much of that scorn. They are bankrolling these oafs. In one year, since Texas took up the issue of a “fetal heartbeat” law, corporations have poured $5.9 million into the coffers of Texas SB 8, says UltraViolet , a women’s equality advocate group.

That same group points out that publicly-traded corporations donated nearly $400,000 in 2019 to Louisiana politicians from both parties to sway them to vote for Act 620, which passed. The SCOTUS was looking into it before the COVID “recess.” Only time will tell whether they will take it up again.

An extensive list of corporations including Walmart, Amazon, CBS, and others contributed to both parties in LA in 2019, but say they had no way of knowing which way these politicians would vote. The heartbeat bill passed overwhelmingly but has been put on hold by a federal judge until the SCOTUS can rule on its constitutionality.

Women’s advocate groups should put a total boycott on these corporations. Money is the only thing that will influence these corporations. If enough people boycott them, their boards will make them back off.

Most corporations like Walmart, MS, CBS, Pfizer, and others contribute to the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) rather than individual “representatives.” Pfizer contributed $195,825 to the RSLC in 2018 for anti-abortion votes, even though they say they do not know how these Republicans will vote. Yeah, right!

It’s complicated to follow the trail of money and tie it directly to corporations paying to ban abortions; however, the following information will help you choose whether you support these corporations or choose to boycott them.

AT&T [2]

Corporate Accountability Action reported that AT&T, the world’s largest communications company, has donated $301,000 in 2021, which is 53 percent of their total donations in Texas. AT&T has donated a total of $645,000 in two years to the sponsors of SB8 in Texas.

Additionally, according to Reuters, AT&T is the primary source of funding for One America News, responsible for spreading conspiracy theories about abortions and planned parenthood, the pandemic, and the concept of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, branded as Spectrum, owns Time-Warner and is the second-largest cable provider and third-largest paid TV provider. The company donated $313,000 to TX SB-8 sponsors, which is 61 percent of its donations in the state. Sixty-one percent of donations is not a “casual” interest.

UltraViolet advocates against sexism in culture and politics. Sonja Spoo of UltraViolet has stated that “Consumers have a lot of power here. They have a lot of options when it comes to letting these corporations know that they’re aware where their dollars are going.”

Exelon

The energy company Exelon Corporation is one of the corporations that donated more than $100,000 to the campaigns of co-sponsors of the Texas bill. The corporation’s donation of $124,000 in 2021 is 56% of the total donations.

United Health Group

United Health Group has donated more than $90,000 to sponsors of the Texas Senate bill over the last three years, for a total of $121,000, which is slightly more than 50% of the corporation’s total donations in the state.

Political Action Committees (PACs) [8]

Likewise, these Political Action Committees (PACs) contributed $6,423,231, like the Susan B Anthony List, $2,709,187; Right to Life, $1,609,577; Pro-Life America General Purpose Committee, $730,763; National Pro-Life Alliance, $307,000; and others that contribute to Republican and private groups to ban abortion.

Vital information from End Citizens United [3]

Outside groups have spent over $4.4 billion in federal elections since the Citizens United decision.

Of the $4.4 billion, nearly $1 billion has been spent in federal elections as untraceable, “dark money” expenditures since the decision.

Eighty-six percent of all outside spending in federal elections in the past 30 years has come in the ten years since the decision.”

Reproductive Rights Implications

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it will have disastrous ramifications for women, resulting in 19th-century laws in place. The dangerous precedent could result in substantial fines or felony convictions.

According to a Forbes [7] article, Dear AT&T, Boeing, Pfizer, Comcast, Walmart, Etc: Stop Funding Abortion Attackers , Equity Forward sent a letter to the CEOs of 15 corporations, including AT&T, Boeing, Comcast, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Delta, Johnson & Johnson, Lyft, Mastercard, Google, Microsoft, Pfizer, PepsiCo, Walmart and Uber stating:

“We understand that at the time you made your donation, you may not have anticipated that your contributions would support such a massive government overreach. However, knowing now that elevating these elected officials to positions of power resulted in states passing extreme laws that take away women’s rights, we are encouraging you to publicly denounce these donations and dedicate your attention to empowering women instead of robbing them of their rights.”

National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League (NARAL) Pro-Choice America [5] is an abortion rights organization that tracks current regulations restricting abortion and those that haven’t been repealed since they were enacted. The Senate must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), introduced by Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

If you want to be a voice for reproductive rights in America, you can contribute to Pro-Choice America .

The only way we have to make our voices heard collectively is with money. We must jointly match these corporations with the power of money, and donating to organizations like NARAL is an excellent first step, though there is much more to be done.

Final thoughts

It’s no one else’s business but the doctor and the pregnant lady.

What many do not consider until it is their child is the case of the 11-year-old girl raped by her uncle or "boyfriend," who must bear a child, destroy her life (if she lives through childbirth), and then the “father” can sue for custody. This is not right.

References:

1. The Global Fund for Women article, Sexual and Reproductive Justice by Latanya Mapp Frett, President and CEO.

2. The Business Insider article, AT&T and UnitedHealth $100,000 to Texas lawmakers by Ayelet Sheffey and Madison Hall.

3. The Majority Leader article, Ten Years After Citizens United by Mariet Saez , dated 14 January 2020.

4. The Benzinga article, Co-Sponsors of Texas Abortion Bill by Chris Katji.

5. NARAL Pro-Choice America webpage .

6. The Brennan Center article, Follow the Money Behind Anti-Abortion Laws by Ciara Torres-Spelliscy , dated 26 March 2020.

7. The Forbes article, Dear AT&T, Boeing, Pfizer, Comcast, Walmart, Etc: Stop Funding Abortion Attackers by Janet Burns , dated 21 August 2019.