The Community Company Helps Media Outlets Hide Sponsored Advertisements

Americans distrust media, according to a recent Gallup poll, and they may have good reason, thanks to a back-handed way they hide sponsored posts. Have you ever heard of a Forbes Council, like the Forbes Technology Council, Forbes Business Development Council, and Forbes Real Estate Council, among others?

Forbes Councils, according to its website, are invitation-only communities for executives and entrepreneurs in various industries, such as technology, marketing, and finance, among others. These councils are operated by Forbes and its partners, and are designed to provide members with a platform to network, share ideas, and collaborate with their peers.

Forbes Council homepage Photo by Forbes Councils, LLC

Members of Forbes Councils are typically successful business leaders who have been recognized for their achievements and thought leadership in their respective fields. They are selected through a rigorous application and vetting process, which includes a review of their professional accomplishments, industry recognition, and community involvement.

Once accepted, members gain access to a range of benefits, such as exclusive events, thought leadership opportunities, and access to a network of peers.

Of course, if you click through to the website, you'll see how easy it is to get an "invitation." And if accepted, you'll pay a few thousand dollars a year for the ability to publish guest posts on Forbes. It was once one of the low-key ways to get pay for recognition in the business world until the unspoken secret was spoken about too much on content marketing blogs, and it got too much attention.

These days, you'll see that Forbes properly labels posts from its Council members as a fee-based membership post. It's as close as they ever get to outright admitting that's exactly what's happening, and it happens more than you'd think.

Scrolling to the bottom of the page and reading the Forbes Councils terms of services shows that its partner in this endeavor is The Community Company, which helps build and manage communities for a wide variety of businesses.

The Community Company is a community-building and engagement firm that helps organizations build and grow their communities. The company was founded in 2017 by Ryan Paugh and Scott Gerber, who were previously co-founders of the community platform, Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). The Community Company's services include community strategy development, community management, event planning, and content creation.

YEC is all grown up now and manages a variety of professional networking communities that can get you plugged into all the right places and publications.

The company has worked with a variety of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, startups, and non-profits, to help them build and engage with their communities. That includes this list of media partners.

The Community Co partners for paid thought leadership Photo by The Community Company

This means instead of paying for a sponsored post, you can pay to join an exclusive community and publish whatever you want on:

In fact, it may surprise you to find out that contributors to many of your favorite magazines and publications are paying to be there. The only difference between these thinly veiled sponsored posts and an ad is that the average person may not be savvy to this game. And that's something both media companies and its partners are hoping for.

So next time you read a "news article," check to see if the writer is part of a council. If so, know that you're actually reading one of many covert advertisements hidden in plain site in the biggest media outlets in the world.