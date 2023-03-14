Exploring Twitter's Algorithmic Bias Towards Conservatives

Burning Twitter Logo Photo by Brian Penny

There's long been talk of social media platforms like Twitter having a bias, and the debate has been especially heated since Trump was banned from the platform (along with just about everywhere else), forcing him to speak up on his own social media site, Truth Social. Although he was reinstated last November, he remains on Truth for now, while many other prominent conservatives refuse to abandon their Twitter followings.

Still, both platforms are alive with chatter of being censored online for being conservative. And it got loud enough this year for the federal government to look into it.

Last month, House Republicans held a hearing titled "Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter’s Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story." The hearing was meant to investigate claims that social media companies censor conservative voices, specifically Twitter's alleged suppression of a New York Post article about Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, before the 2020 election.

However, the hearing did not go well for proponents of the claim. Witnesses, who were executives at Twitter before Elon Musk took over the company last year, denied Republicans’ accusation that restriction of the Post article came in response to direct pressure from the Biden presidential campaign and the supposedly anti-Trump Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The executives testified that Twitter’s decision in part reflected general FBI warnings about Russian disinformation. James Baker, the company’s former deputy general counsel, testified that he was not aware of any unlawful collusion with any government agency or political campaign on how Twitter should have handled the Hunter Biden laptop situation.

Republican lawmakers also accused Twitter of suppressing conservative elected officials, journalists, and activists.

However, former Twitter executive Anika Collier Navaroli testified that the company repeatedly bent and changed its rules to accommodate Trump and his supporters. She recounted an incident where Trump tweeted that a quartet of liberal congresswomen should "go back to where they came from," violating a Twitter policy forbidding the denigration of immigrants. When she pointed out the violation, a more senior Twitter executive dismissed the objection, and the company then changed its policy to end the ban on “go back to where you came from.”

While Republicans continue to brand social media as hostile to their interests, the claim lacks sufficient evidence. Instead, there is mounting evidence that social media companies have a pro-conservative bias.

A study by researchers from MIT, Yale, and the University of Exeter found that Twitter tends to suspend Republican users more frequently, but this can be explained by conservative users being more likely to share low-quality news links. Meanwhile, Twitter's own study in 2021 found that right-leaning accounts receive more algorithmic amplification than left-leaning ones in six out of seven countries studied.

Overall, the hearing demonstrated that the claim of anti-conservative bias in social media companies may be unfounded, and that social media companies may actually have a pro-conservative bias.

But it does highlight a clear line between the haves and have nots--in every computerized system, there must be a one and a zero. If you are a one, you are above the fold--this is often indicated by a verified checkmark and is clearly visible in the hierarchy of Twitter Spaces stages and audiences, both of which favor people you follow and verified checks over everything else.

If you are not a one, you are a zero.

Now both Twitter and Meta are normalizing forcing people to pay for these verifications, negating the point of them in the first place. Originally, these checkmarks were used so that I know I'm engaging with the official account for a brand or public figure who may have imposters. It seems more and more that in today's pay-to-play internet that financial barriers are being placed to keep people in their place.

The problem spans both sides of the political fences, and it's a shame more people aren't talking about this because of political talking heads being too stigmatized.