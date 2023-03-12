Review - Dip Devices Offers Two Discrete Ways to Dab

Concentrates are among the most popular ways to consume cannabis, but buying prefilled cartridges is both expensive and bad for the environment if you're not refilling them for multiple uses. Thankfully, Dip Devices makes a line of portable dab pens that work for anybody's preferences.

The company sent me both a Little Dipper and Lunar, both of which retail for $29.99. This review does not contain any affiliate links, and I did not receive any compensation from the company in any way besides usage of the products for the purposes of this review. With all that said, here's what you need to know.

Little Dipper Dry Dabber

Green Little Dipper from Dip Devices Photo by Stephanie Peterson

The Little Dipper is a compact version of the company's Dipper device. It's a dab straw vaporizer that allows you to dry dab concentrate straight from the container. This means you press the button five times to power it on. From there, you press the button three times to change the heat settings then hold it to heat the coil at the tip.

Within seconds, you'll see the coil turn red hot, at which point you can touch it directly to the concentrate while inhaling to heat, evaporate, and inhale the concentrate.

It's a very simple design, and the air chamber on the side makes it relatively easy to clean once taken apart. The company says it has a patent on the "air flow technology" which I assume means the air chamber alongside the battery in one device or something of the like. Essentially, it's a standard micro-USB charging 650mAh battery encased in a plastic casing.

The company also donates 1% of sales to various charities based on the device color. The green device I have states it benefits reforestation and land conservation, although neither the package nor the website makes it clear where exactly it goes.

And the usage of plastic is my biggest beef with this device. Despite being intuitive to use, the entire device is encased in plastic, including the dip tip. While I'm sure the plastic is heat rated, I'm accustomed to vaping in quartz, ceramic, or titanium, and this device is instead plastic and the heat coil made of a mystery metal not listed anywhere on the website nor packaging.

While I'm sure that was necessary to keep the pen at such a cheap price point, I'd rather pay 10x more for a device that I know I can trust for a clean experience. All plastic inevitably degrades, and I can't imagine I'd ever keep a plastic device for everyday use. I was also disappointed with the lack of a charging cable--micro USB is not as prolific as it used to be now that USB-C is standard, so it's becoming less and less common for people to have these cables.

Grade: C-

Lunar Dab Pen

Dip Devices Lunar's concentrate chamber Photo by Stephanie Peterson

If you don't like dry dabbing, you can always go with a standard dab pen, and on that end, the Lunar from Dip Devices is an entry-level device. Like the Little Dipper, it contains a 650 mAh battery, charges with a micro USB port on the side, and is designed to discretely vape concentrates on the go.

Unlike the Little Dipper, Lunar does at least have quartz heating elements, although it's still unclear what the chamber metal is. On this device, I can't image what "patented airflow" technology is used, nor how it in any way relates to the patent on the Little Dipper, as it's no different than any other dab pen I've seen.

Thankfully, there are two patent numbers engraved on the Lunar, patent nos 9,986,764 and 10,159,285 (written exactly like that). Searching both in Google, I was given two patents for portable vaporizers.

This patent is actually for the Little Dipper even though it's printed on the Lunar. It's pretty close to what I guessed above.

This patent is for the Lunar, although I'm still unclear what makes it better or different than every other dab pen I've used.

The heating element and mouthpiece are on the same end of the vape device, so it's much easier to clean as vape is passing through less of the device. It uses a plastic mouthpiece, which isn't as big a problem as the plastic heating element on the Little Dipper.

Grade: B-

Little Dipper and Lunar Photo by Stephanie Peterson

Final Thoughts

Dip Devices offers two discrete ways to dab cannabis concentrates in its Little Dipper and Lunar portable dabbing devices. Overall between the two, I'm inclined to recommend the Lunar. It's a great device for the price and lacks the plastic heating chamber of the Little Dipper, which I'm very skeptical about.

If you're looking for a entry-level device, these could work great. But serious vapers will want something with a bit more options and features.