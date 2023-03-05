Why the Subscription Economy Is Bad for Consumers

It feels like everything is a subscription these days. From Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) and everything in between, companies are increasingly turning to subscriptions as the new business model.

We're seeing it in social media, with platforms like Twitter and Facebook charging for basic security features. Streaming services, software, and more are charging customers a monthly fee to continue using. It's great for business, but it could have detrimental effects on consumers due to recurring credit card authorizations.

What Are Recurring Credit Card Authorizations

Bags of Money Photo by Brian Penny

Recurring credit card authorization forms are commonly used by merchants and businesses to charge for goods and services without the need for the customer to be present. These forms are used for a variety of purposes, such as gym memberships, subscriptions, utility bills, loan payments, and more.

To protect yourself from potential financial harm, it's important to read the fine print of any recurring credit card authorization form you're considering signing. This can help you understand the monthly payment terms, minimum commitments, and any penalties for breaking the contract. You may also want to consult with a legal professional if you have any questions or concerns.

Another important consideration when dealing with recurring credit card authorization forms is understanding how free trials work. Some businesses may require you to input your credit or debit card information to sign up for a free trial, but may automatically subscribe you to monthly payments if you don't cancel in time. Make sure you fully understand the terms and conditions before signing up for any free trials.

Of course, even with the best intentions, you may be overcharged by a subscription payment.

How Recurring Subscriptions Harm Consumers

In October 2021, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a warning about illegal dark patterns to trick or trap consumers into subscriptions. The agency makes it clear that consumers must be notified of subscriptions and given a simple way to cancel. This is because subscriptions use a recurring authorization.

A recurring authorization supercedes canceling your card. In fact, you can cut it up, cancel it, and burn down the entire bank, but you'll still be charged your recurring monthly subscription fee. Having worked in bank collections, I've seen this repeatedly happen to customers.

They sign up for a magazine subscription or streaming service and don't bother to cancel. They think cancelling the card will also cancel the subscription, and they are incorrect. Instead, the monthly recurring charges continue, and this is something companies are counting on when switching their software/hardware/etc to Everything-as-a-Service.

In fact, a survey from C+R Research found that a third of consumers are underestimating how much they pay for subscriptions by $100-$199 per month. That's $1200-$2400 a year and can be a problem in today's tightening economy, especially when you aren't aware the subscription is still active.

It can especially be a problem when you have something like an Uber preauthorization on your PayPal account that ends up overdrawing your bank account.

How to Avoid Overpaying for Subscriptions

Overpaying for subscriptions can be a common problem for many people, especially when they sign up for free trials that automatically convert into paid subscriptions without realizing it. Here are some tips to help you stop overpaying for subscriptions:

Take inventory of your subscriptions : Make a list of all the subscriptions you currently have, including monthly or annual fees, and evaluate whether you still need or use them. Cancel any subscriptions that you no longer use or that are not providing you with enough value.

: Make a list of all the subscriptions you currently have, including monthly or annual fees, and evaluate whether you still need or use them. Cancel any subscriptions that you no longer use or that are not providing you with enough value. Review billing statements: Check your credit card or bank statements regularly to see what charges are being made. This will help you identify any subscriptions that you may have forgotten about or that you are no longer using.

Check your credit card or bank statements regularly to see what charges are being made. This will help you identify any subscriptions that you may have forgotten about or that you are no longer using. Set reminders: Set reminders on your calendar or phone for the renewal dates of your subscriptions so that you can review them before they renew. This will give you the opportunity to cancel or modify any subscriptions that you no longer need or want.

Set reminders on your calendar or phone for the renewal dates of your subscriptions so that you can review them before they renew. This will give you the opportunity to cancel or modify any subscriptions that you no longer need or want. Avoid free trials: Be cautious when signing up for free trials as they often automatically convert into paid subscriptions without your knowledge. If you do decide to sign up for a free trial, make sure to read the terms and conditions carefully and cancel before the trial period ends if you do not want to be charged.

Be cautious when signing up for free trials as they often automatically convert into paid subscriptions without your knowledge. If you do decide to sign up for a free trial, make sure to read the terms and conditions carefully and cancel before the trial period ends if you do not want to be charged. Negotiate: Contact the customer service department of your subscription services and ask if they have any discounts or promotions available that you may be eligible for. This could help you save money on your monthly or annual fees.

Most importantly, do (and document) everything in your power to work with the company to cancel the subscription. When working with your bank, be sure to let them know it's a recurring authorization that must be removed--otherwise you may find yourself disputing the charge every month.

And be careful with the amount of subscriptions you sign up for; once a recurring charge is authorized, it's difficult to take back.