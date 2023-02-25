Why the Supreme Court's Decision on Section 230 Matters

Stephanie Peterson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdBy9_0kz9WrPZ00
The US Supreme Court BuildingPhoto byWikimedia Commons

Recent events in both state and federal courts in the United States are testing the boundaries of free speech, particularly in the online realm. The Supreme Court recently considered the meaning of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects online platforms from liability for user-generated content, and is also considering the constitutionality of Texas and Florida laws that restrict social media platforms' ability to moderate content.

In addition, a Florida state legislator's proposal to make it easier for plaintiffs to bring defamation lawsuits, as well as recent court decisions striking down New York and California laws regulating online hate speech and COVID misinformation, respectively.

Some Supreme Court justices are questioning the continued applicability of the landmark defamation case New York Times v. Sullivan, which requires public officials and figures to prove actual malice in defamation lawsuits. The Supreme Court holds an important role in safeguarding free speech, both online and offline, and it must stand firm in its commitment to protecting this fundamental right.

What Is Section 230?

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is a piece of legislation that has been in place for nearly 30 years and has been described as the legal backbone of the internet. The law was initially created to shield internet platforms from being held liable for the actions of third parties using their platforms. However, in recent years, the law has come under scrutiny, with calls for reform and even repeal from politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Section 230 is designed to protect internet platforms from liability for user-generated content. This means that websites like Facebook, Twitter, and Yelp are not responsible for content created by users, such as reviews, posts, or comments. The only exception is if the content is illegal, such as child pornography or intellectual property infringement.

The law was created during the internet's infancy when lawmakers were concerned about unregulated content, particularly pornography, being available to anyone with an internet connection. The Communications Decency Act was introduced in 1995 to regulate this situation, and it would have made platforms responsible for any indecent or obscene content posted by users. However, the law was struck down by the Supreme Court as being too restrictive of free speech.

In 1996, a bipartisan amendment to the Communications Decency Act was introduced by then-Representative (now Senator) Ron Wyden and Representative Chris Cox. This amendment protected internet platforms from being held liable for content posted by users, even if the platforms engaged in moderation of that content. This protection for internet platforms led to the creation of user-generated content platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Yelp.

Critics argue that Section 230 gives internet platforms too little accountability, allowing harmful and illegal content to flourish. Others argue that the law allows powerful platforms to suppress and censor speech based on their own biases, as well as gives them the power to choose what content is and isn't acceptable. Regardless of the criticism, the law has allowed the internet to thrive, with user-generated content sites growing to become some of the most powerful companies in the world.

While some politicians have called for the repeal of Section 230, others have sought to reform the law. The EARN IT Act is a bipartisan effort led by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal that would remove Section 230 immunity from platforms that did not follow a set of best practices to detect and remove child sexual abuse material. However, the bill has yet to make it through Congress.

Meanwhile, in 2018, two bills were signed into law that changed parts of Section 230. The Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) and the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA) mean that platforms can now be held responsible for prostitution ads posted by third parties. These changes were made to make it easier for authorities to go after websites used for sex trafficking, but they could open the door to further exceptions to Section 230 in the future.

In the executive branch, former President Donald Trump criticized Section 230 in 2020 after Twitter and Facebook began flagging or deleting his posts containing inaccuracies about Covid-19 and mail-in voting. Trump issued an executive order that said Section 230 protections should only apply to platforms that had “good faith” moderation, and called on the Federal Communications Commission to create rules on what constituted good faith. President Joe Biden has also called for the reform of Section 230, although he has not pushed for repeal.

However, some states, primarily led by Republican politicians, have taken their own anti-Section 230 measures. In 2021, Florida passed the Stop Social Media Censorship Act, which prohibits certain social media platforms from banning politicians or media outlets. Texas also passed HB 20, which forbids large platforms from removing or moderating content based on a user's viewpoint.

It's unclear yet how these changes will impact social media platforms already charging users for verification.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# section 230# supreme court# freedom of speech# internet# free speech

Comments / 0

Published by

Tracking the news the other outlets won't tell you...

San Francisco, CA
346 followers

More from Stephanie Peterson

Z-Library Back Online After FBI Takedown

Z-Library, a 'shadow library' of digital books and articles that was shut down last year by law enforcement after authors complained of their copyrighted work being shared, is back online with personal domains given to each member to prevent future seizures by law enforcement.

Read full story

Opinion - Social Media Isn't Worth Paying For

I can't imagine ever paying for social media, but I can see why people do. If I were in a position where I were so popular I had to verify my identity to keep people from falling for imposters, I could see the value. I'm just not that important, but I can see why people who are (or at least want to be) would pay for such a thing.

Read full story
3 comments

Piracy More Prolific Than Ever

Piracy is on the rise as streaming services raise prices, according to research from MUSO. Their study found piracy websites received 215 billion views in 2022, an 18% year-over-year increase from 2021.

Read full story

The Pirate Bay Remains Online Over a Decade After Founders Arrested

Today's internet is a much different place than it was 20 years ago. In 2003, Yahoo, AOL, and MSN were among the most visited websites on the internet, and MySpace was brand new. That was also the year The Pirate Bay was founded as a torrent-tracking website by Gottfrid Svartholm, Fredrik Neij, and Peter Sunde.

Read full story
8 comments

Where Are They Now? Looking Back on Anonymous

At the turn of the 2010s, Anonymous had everybody talking. Anonymous is an international activist and hacktivist collective that is known for its various cyber attacks against several governments, corporations, and institutions around the world. They are a decentralized group of individuals who share a common ideology of promoting freedom of speech and resisting censorship and government control of information.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Cryptocurrency Will Never Work

I understand this is not even a new hot take, but it does need to be said as buzz terms like Web3, DeFi (also GameFi, SoFi, any other Fi) continue getting headlines. Cryptocurrency itself is not inherently a scam, as it is simply a digital or virtual currency that uses cryptography for security. However, there have been many scams and fraudulent schemes associated with cryptocurrency, such as Ponzi schemes, fake initial coin offerings (ICOs), and phishing scams.

Read full story
1 comments

Biggest Loss of US Home Values Since 2008

American homes lost $2.3 trillion in value in the past 12 months, according to a study by Redfin's Lily Katz and Chen Zhao. The report shows that the total value of U.S. homes at the end of 2022 was $45.3 trillion, down 4.9% from a record high of $47.7 trillion in June. This marks the largest June-to-December drop in percentage terms since 2008. Although the total value of U.S. homes was up 6.5% from a year earlier in December, it is the smallest year-over-year increase during any month since August 2020.

Read full story

NPR Lays Off 10% of Staff as Media Downsizing Continues

NPR plans to lay off 10% of its workforce to address a $30 million gap in its budget caused by the pandemic's impact on the economy and a decline in revenues from corporate sponsors. CEO John Lansing said in an email to staff that despite cutting expenses by $14 million through eliminating open positions, suspending internship programs and restricting non-essential travel, job cuts are necessary.

Read full story

The Wealth Gap Is Widening

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a varying impact on different aspects of the economy, with household wealth being one of them. While some sectors of the economy saw significant losses, others remained resilient, leading to changes in household wealth, according to the Federal Reserve.

Read full story
7 comments

Bank Whistleblower Warns of History Repeating Itself

On March 14, 2011, Brian Penny found himself at the center of a global news story. After working anonymously with journalists for months, he orchestrated a leak of internal Bank of America documents through hacktivist group Anonymous. It kickstarted a decade-long journey and transformation, as he worked with regulators, like the FHFA, New York Department of Financial Services, and multiple state insurance commissioners and Attorneys General, to curb predatory force-placed insurance practices.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy