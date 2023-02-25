Why the Supreme Court's Decision on Section 230 Matters

The US Supreme Court Building Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Recent events in both state and federal courts in the United States are testing the boundaries of free speech, particularly in the online realm. The Supreme Court recently considered the meaning of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects online platforms from liability for user-generated content, and is also considering the constitutionality of Texas and Florida laws that restrict social media platforms' ability to moderate content.

In addition, a Florida state legislator's proposal to make it easier for plaintiffs to bring defamation lawsuits, as well as recent court decisions striking down New York and California laws regulating online hate speech and COVID misinformation, respectively.

Some Supreme Court justices are questioning the continued applicability of the landmark defamation case New York Times v. Sullivan, which requires public officials and figures to prove actual malice in defamation lawsuits. The Supreme Court holds an important role in safeguarding free speech, both online and offline, and it must stand firm in its commitment to protecting this fundamental right.

What Is Section 230?

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is a piece of legislation that has been in place for nearly 30 years and has been described as the legal backbone of the internet. The law was initially created to shield internet platforms from being held liable for the actions of third parties using their platforms. However, in recent years, the law has come under scrutiny, with calls for reform and even repeal from politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Section 230 is designed to protect internet platforms from liability for user-generated content. This means that websites like Facebook, Twitter, and Yelp are not responsible for content created by users, such as reviews, posts, or comments. The only exception is if the content is illegal, such as child pornography or intellectual property infringement.

The law was created during the internet's infancy when lawmakers were concerned about unregulated content, particularly pornography, being available to anyone with an internet connection. The Communications Decency Act was introduced in 1995 to regulate this situation, and it would have made platforms responsible for any indecent or obscene content posted by users. However, the law was struck down by the Supreme Court as being too restrictive of free speech.

In 1996, a bipartisan amendment to the Communications Decency Act was introduced by then-Representative (now Senator) Ron Wyden and Representative Chris Cox. This amendment protected internet platforms from being held liable for content posted by users, even if the platforms engaged in moderation of that content. This protection for internet platforms led to the creation of user-generated content platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Yelp.

Critics argue that Section 230 gives internet platforms too little accountability, allowing harmful and illegal content to flourish. Others argue that the law allows powerful platforms to suppress and censor speech based on their own biases, as well as gives them the power to choose what content is and isn't acceptable. Regardless of the criticism, the law has allowed the internet to thrive, with user-generated content sites growing to become some of the most powerful companies in the world.

While some politicians have called for the repeal of Section 230, others have sought to reform the law. The EARN IT Act is a bipartisan effort led by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal that would remove Section 230 immunity from platforms that did not follow a set of best practices to detect and remove child sexual abuse material. However, the bill has yet to make it through Congress.

Meanwhile, in 2018, two bills were signed into law that changed parts of Section 230. The Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) and the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA) mean that platforms can now be held responsible for prostitution ads posted by third parties. These changes were made to make it easier for authorities to go after websites used for sex trafficking, but they could open the door to further exceptions to Section 230 in the future.

In the executive branch, former President Donald Trump criticized Section 230 in 2020 after Twitter and Facebook began flagging or deleting his posts containing inaccuracies about Covid-19 and mail-in voting. Trump issued an executive order that said Section 230 protections should only apply to platforms that had “good faith” moderation, and called on the Federal Communications Commission to create rules on what constituted good faith. President Joe Biden has also called for the reform of Section 230, although he has not pushed for repeal.

However, some states, primarily led by Republican politicians, have taken their own anti-Section 230 measures. In 2021, Florida passed the Stop Social Media Censorship Act, which prohibits certain social media platforms from banning politicians or media outlets. Texas also passed HB 20, which forbids large platforms from removing or moderating content based on a user's viewpoint.

