Opinion - Social Media Isn't Worth Paying For

I can't imagine ever paying for social media, but I can see why people do. If I were in a position where I were so popular I had to verify my identity to keep people from falling for imposters, I could see the value. I'm just not that important, but I can see why people who are (or at least want to be) would pay for such a thing.

Unfortunately, paying for social media may soon become the norm.

social media is pervasive in our lives Photo by Brian Penny

Late last year, Elon Musk bought Twitter and immediately started playing with things. One of the first things he tried was including a paid blue check verification to its Twitter Blue service. Although it feels laughable, nearly 180,000 people rushed to pay $8 a month to get verified. On Twitter (and audio Spaces), having a blue check gets you higher up the pecking order, leading to better visibility across the board.

It didn't take long for others to follow suit.

This week, Meta--the social networking company behind Facebook and Instagram--launched a new paid service called Meta Verified that allows users to pay to have a blue check that confirms their identity across its platforms. The service starts at $11.99 per month and is aimed at celebrities and public figures who want to protect their content and help their posts stand out.

The new feature may add $2 billion to $3 billion to Meta’s annual sales and help the company retain creators by charging for services that used to be free. The company said the subscription includes account protection, access to support, and increased visibility and reach. Meta Verified will launch this week in Australia and New Zealand, and a government-issued ID will be required for verification.

Meanwhile, Tumblr mocked the entire idea and made some money itself.

Tumblr's new double blue check verification feature, intended to be a tongue-in-cheek rebuttal to Twitter's paid verification hustle, has increased Tumblr's iOS in-app purchase revenue by 125% since November, according to an analysis of the app's in-app consumer spending. Tumblr's revenue has also increased, up 19% compared to the prior ten months ahead of the blue check's launch.

While it is difficult to attribute these increases solely to Tumblr's double blue check alone, it is clear that Tumblr's in-jokes have proven to be a more successful monetization strategy than some of its more legitimate attempts to make money. Despite Tumblr's historically difficult relationship with monetization, the company has managed to increase revenue through its recent features and improvements, such as its livestreaming feature and participation in the decentralized space known as the Fediverse.