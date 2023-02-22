NPR Lays Off 10% of Staff as Media Downsizing Continues

NPR plans to lay off 10% of its workforce to address a $30 million gap in its budget caused by the pandemic's impact on the economy and a decline in revenues from corporate sponsors. CEO John Lansing said in an email to staff that despite cutting expenses by $14 million through eliminating open positions, suspending internship programs and restricting non-essential travel, job cuts are necessary.

The nonprofit organization is expected to eliminate at least 100 positions. Lansing stated that NPR will work to avoid disproportionately affecting historically marginalized groups and aims to make a decision on job eliminations by the week of March 20. It's not alone either.

Several media companies have announced layoffs in recent months:

monochromatic illustration of a reporter working at a desk Photo by Brian Penny

Of course, the media isn't the only industry facing staffing problems.

In the tech industry, several companies also announced layoffs, with many attributing them in part to over-hiring during the pandemic. In January alone, Spotify, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon, Coinbase, and Vimeo have let go of staff, amounting to nearly 50,000 tech workers in total.

Twitter, now under the management of Elon Musk, has continued to cut staff, with Musk saying the company has about 1,300 employees (including 550 full-time engineers), down from 7,500 when he took over in October. He laid off even more sales and engineering staff in February.

Facebook parent Meta expects to layoff thousands of employees in 2023 after already cutting 13% of its staff in 2022 and promising the downsizing was done.

These layoffs have caused widespread concern for millions of people across both industries, and for many, it feels like whiplash.

Several companies have enacted other cost-cutting measures in an attempt to avoid layoffs. For example, Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubac stated in November that her company planned to cut costs by "up to 15%." However, it's worth noting NPR canceled its summer internship program in December as part of an attempt to make $10 million in budget cuts.