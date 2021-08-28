Top three cake bakeries in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Whether you're looking for a delicious, artistic birthday cake or a custom-themed celebration cake in Minneapolis, or you need a last-minute birthday cake to purchase, check out our list below to discover a fantastic spot to get one.

1. Pasteleria Gama

Location: 1703 E Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55407

Pasteleria Gama is a bakery run by a family since 2011. They specialize in creating delectable custom cakes, such as luscious tres leches cakes from scratch.

Pasteleria Gama believes in making cakes that not only look awesome but should taste amazingly delicious.

Pasteleria Gama just started making a cake for her family and friends, and people began to compliment her cakes and asked where they could get one. After getting a lot of compliments about her cake, the owner of Pasteleria Gama believes that she has a passion for making a cake and start open her cake bakery shop.

Passion guides her to create Pasteleria Gama. The cake's quality, taste, and appearance also make people want to buy the cake from Pasteleria Gama

2. Queen of Cakes

Location: 6024 W Broadway Ave Minneapolis, MN 55428

Queen of Cakes specializes in custom-decorated cakes for all occasions, and every cake here is created specially and uniquely. Queen of Cakes also has an excellent delivery service so you can get your cake fresh with perfect decoration.

At Queen of Cakes, you may also specify what kind of cake you want, how it should look, and if you don't know what type of decoration you want, you can ask them to suggest one.

3. Amy's Cupcake Shoppe

Location: 701 Main St Hopkins, MN 55343

Amy's Cupcake Shoppe first opened its doors in 2014. Just minutes from downtown Minneapolis, on Mainstreet in Hopkins, Minnesota. One of their specialties is custom cakes. The custom cake is perfect for a wedding or any other special occasion that makes it even more memorable.

Amy's Cupcake Shoppe also offers a children's area with a huggable teddy, a kiddo kitchen, and all the superhero capes a child could want. If you wish to bring your child, this is an excellent spot for them.

