Four gravel races for everyone throughout Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Minnesota has a lot of beautiful places to explore. Some of which can be experienced through cycling. It is quite a common attraction to bike while sightseeing the beautiful parks and trails across Minnesota.

Suppose you are looking for an adventure without mountain biking or fat biking. In that case, there are many gravel rides in Minnesota for everyone.

The Ragnarok is an excellent start to the season. It's a great way to get started with a butt-kicker. The race is usually held in April on Red Wing. You will get to challenge the physically tolling Mississippi River's bluffs and valleys. After the race, you can take a break and visit one of the many stores in the Pottery Place mall or the Red Wing Shoe Company Museum.

The Almanzo Gravel Race became Minnesota's most popular event due to its unrelenting climbs and DIY mentality. Despite its various changes, the race remains the same. The Almanzo series features multiple routes that can be taken anywhere. Some of these include the Malanzo, the Royal 162, and the Alexander. There are also various options for multi-day events.

Then, there is RiotGrrravel for women and non-binary people. Since women and non-binary people tend to feel excluded from the male-dominated gravel racing scene, RiotGrrravel was created to introduce them to an environment that's just for them. RiotGrrravel also hosts info sessions to help riders prepare for the event and educate them about what to expect.

Lastly, there is the Luce Line Loops. It is more of a family-friendly ride than a race. It starts and ends at the Crow River Winery, and it features a fully supported route with water stations and aid stations. For those who love to ride, the 75K Gravel Grinder offers various elevations and great views.

