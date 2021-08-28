The Lake Wobegon Trail offers a quiet countryside biking experience

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - St. Cloud's residents are familiar with the Lake Wobegon Trail. But, what about the residents of the Twin Cities? Do you know of the 62-mile trail route connecting the charms of rural towns across Central Minnesota? If you are looking to shift the scenery of the Twin Cities, biking through the Lake Wobegon Trail should be on your bucket list.

Some cyclists prefer quietness when pedaling to relax, while some other cyclists seek the adrenaline rush. If you are the first kind, the Lake Wobegon Trail offers excellent solitude in the countryside.

The Lake Wobegon Trail follows a flat, peaceful route through central Minnesota, featuring numerous lakes and farms. It connects several small towns to the rest of the area's rural communities, letting riders enjoy a peaceful ride through the area's lakes and farms.

The Lake Wobegon Trail is a Y-shaped section of the Wisconsin State Trail that runs west and northeast. It features a couple of stops along the way.

The trail's northern arm, which runs through farmland with views of rolling hills and gurgle streams, is a great way to get away from the crowds and enjoy the beautiful countryside.

From the west side of Albany, turn left at the intersection with the trail. You'll then reach the village of Holdingford, which was the site of the famous "Gateway to Lake Wobegon" song by Garrison Keillor.

The trail continues through the country to Bowlus and then reaches the Mississippi River about four miles past the town. The route from Albany to the Mississippi is about 41 miles long.

