Explore Central Minnesota's arts and culture

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - There are plenty of ways to enjoy the arts in Central Minnesota. Whether you're looking for a concert or a dance performance, there are plenty of ways to get involved.

If you plan to have a fun trip exploring Minnesota's culture and art, you must visit Central Minnesota for its diverse collection of arts and great museums to educate and preserve whatever is left of Minnesota's history.

From Brainerd to Perham, there are plenty of murals around the region. In addition to these, the towns of Hutchinson, Perham, and Sauk Centre have created walking tours to highlight their various attractions. Some displays of great artists' minds you can see here are two historic murals, nine rotating sculptures, and the town's 13 permanent sculptures.

There are a number of galleries in and around Fergus Falls that feature regional and local artists. Some of these include the Kaddatz Gallery, The Franklin Arts Center, and The Crossing Arts Alliance. Around this area, you can witness Charles Beck's stunning woodblock art.

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwa's heritage is shared through various means. One example is the Ojibwa Trading Post, which is located in the heart of Minnesota's Upper Midwest.

The Legacy of the Lakes Museum and the Runestone Museum are both open and ready to welcome visitors. Both are located in Alexandria. In the Runestone Museum, you can see the Kensington Runestone, a relic indicating Vikings' arrival 100 years prior to Columbus.

Theaters around Central Minnesota provide various attractions. You can count on live music, comedy, and dance to keep you busy.

