Become a member of the Greenfield Chamber of Commerce

GREENFIELD, MN - Community organization such as Chamber of Commerce is a place for people to form communities and be productive so that later it will impact urban inequality. The more people interested in being part of the chamber of commerce, the more the activities that result.

The Rockford-Greenfield Area Chamber of Commerce is wide open for registration for the people of Greenfield, Minnesota, to participate in community programs. What activities does this chamber of commerce offer its members? What is the vision and mission of this chamber of commerce in Greenfield? Check out the following description!

The Rockford-Greenfield Area Chamber of Commerce is a local organization comprised of people with commercial, professional. And educational backgrounds that work together to promote our communities' economic well-being and their cultural health.

By supporting job creation and company development activities, Rockford, Greenfield, and neighboring regions' social well-being and economic growth will be promoted and facilitated.

Includes the expansion and retention of current companies, the recruitment of new enterprises, community research, public education and awareness, and facilitation of communication and development between government and the local businesses. Supporting local government officials and community development initiatives in stimulating economic growth and providing leadership development.

What you can get by being a member:

1. Business and organization networking

2. 4 coffee/doughnut morning meetups a year with bi-monthly luncheons

3. The monthly newsletter is a great place to advertise. If you have something exciting to share about your business.

4. Business listing on Rockford-Greenfield Area Chamber of Commerce website

5. The Wright County Sheriff, Meet the Candidates during elections, and Hennepin County Emergency Management are just a few examples of exciting keynote speakers.

6. Special Holiday and Tax Mixer networking events

Register here, also visit the chamber official website on https://www.rgchamber.org/ to discover more!

