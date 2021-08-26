Seven restaurants in St. Paul to satisfy your palate

ST. PAUL, MN - People love food. However, some hate the loud and bright lights that accompany some establishments to get their favorite food. Fortunately, seven restaurants in the city are truly worth trying.

1. Brasa Premium Rotisserie at 777 Grand Avenue

Some of the outstanding items are the catfish, the cornbread, and the strawberry shortcake. As for the plantains, the green sauce was so pleasing as well.

2. Trieu Chau Restaurant at 500 University Avenue West

The Pho from Trieu is out of the world. You will get a very comfortable nap after you finish a serving. Yes, it is that good.

3. Golder Thyme on Selby at 934 Selby Avenue

Fish and grits are the best breakfast combination in the Twin Cities. It’s got the perfect coffee or a combo drink named after jazz greats to wake up in the morning.

4. Mojo Monkey Donuts at 1169 Seventh Street West

They have so many options. Listing them all would not be wise here. But, they are known for their root beer and coconut root beer icing.

5. Café Astoria at 180 Grand Avenue

Aside from the food, the coffee, and the atmosphere are soothing. At Café Astoria, you can get your work done in a comfortable environment.

6. La Fusion at 360 Sherman Street

La Fusion is a great place to go for a quick bite to eat or a night out with friends. Owner Said is a passionate cook and has a great sense of humor.

7. Revival at 525 Selby Avenue

The highlight of this place is the chicken, which can be either half a bird, a whole bird, or some nuggets. There are various ways to get it, such as a sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and a pickle.

