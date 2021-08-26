Seven places in Minnesota for your romantic dinner gateway

ST. PAUL, MN - The link between food and love is ancient, but it's still alive and well in the Upper Midwest. There are plenty of romantic places to dine in Minnesota.

We have compiled some of the most romantic places to dine in all across Minnesota for you and your lover.

1. Domacin in Stillwater

For those who have traveled to Europe, a five-course dinner is not so much a part of the experience as it is a part of the memory. At Domacin, they've picked up on that refined but casual feel.

2. The Kenwood in Minneapolis

Don Saunders is one of the brightest culinary lights in the Midwest. His food is rich, beautiful, and carefully balanced.

3. Tutto Bene in Bemidji

At Bemidji's Tutto Bene, the menu features dishes that are as elegant as the town itself. If you're in the area, try one of the area's hidden gems.

4. Meritage in St. Paul

French cuisine is known for its refined comfort. This is evidenced by the impeccable execution of its dishes at Meritage.

5. Organic Roots Bistro in Ely

Located in the heart of the Boundary Waters, Ely is known for being both sophisticated and rustic. It's also a great place to eat while exploring the area.

6. Lord Fletcher's Old Lake Lodge at Spring Park

There's nothing more satisfactory than being able to enjoy a Minnesota summer with a lake view and good wine. This is what Lord Fletcher offers at Lake Minnetonka.

7. Pescara in Rochester

There are plenty of places to find outstanding seafood in the Midwest, but places also excel at making the dishes taste good. One of these is Pescara, which is located in Rochester. Its fresh seafood dishes are made with care and are sure to impress.

