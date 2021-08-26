Places across Minnesota to have a relaxing spa retreat

ST. PAUL, MN - In Minnesota, there are plenty of places to indulge in a spa getaway. Whether it's a weekend getaway or a luxury hotel, there's something for everyone.

If you are looking to have a relaxing spa gateway, here are some recommendations across Minnesota.

In Central Minnesota, Glacial Waters Spa at Grand View Lodge features various treatments that are both relaxing and unique. From holiday spice treatments to wine-related treatments, the spa has something for everyone.

The Spa at Madden's features a variety of services that are designed to enhance the senses. Some of these include a rosemary mint body wrap and a honey butter massage.

The Darling Reflections Spa at the Arrowwood Resort features various treatments that cater to both men and women. The spa is a favorite for both parties and kids.

In Northwest Minnesota, Lutsen Mountains skiers can relax at The Mountain Inn to enjoy a spa treatment at LutZen Reflections.

Moreover, at Waves of Superior Spa, a paraffin hand and foot treatment is followed by a Hungarian thermal mud wrap. Their signature body treatment uses wild rice and blueberries.

My Lake Home B&B offers a variety of spa treatments in romantic settings, including Swedish and Thai massages, as well as a sauna and a screened porch.

In the Twin Cities, upon reaching the Elevations, check-in for a relaxing coffee, mud, or seaweed wrap. In addition, located inside the Hotel Ivy, the new Anda Spa features various healing rituals and services.

On the other side of the Twin Cities, Mystic Lake's guests can use the spa's nine-jetted European showers and steam room, as well as its robe and slippers.

If you're staying in Lake Minnetonka, check into The Holiday at The Hotel Landing, which features various rooms and a great day at the Laka Spa.

In Southern Minnesota, the St. James Hotel features various facilities and services for a relaxing retreat. Book one of its packages to enjoy a variety of spa treatments and breakfast.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.