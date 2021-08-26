How to have a 300-mile trip from St. Paul to Grand Marais in an electric vehicle

ST. PAUL, MN - Electric vehicle's range can make driving long distances a challenge. But, could it really make a 300-mile trip from St. Paul to Grand Marais?

Fortunately, Minnesota has plenty of fast-charging stations along the I-35 in various locations. These stations can charge an EV in under an hour.

Starting with a full battery from St. Paul, your first stop to charge the battery should be in Moose Lake. It should have been roughly 120 miles from St. Paul, so the battery must be low. Once you have the battery charged up, go back on the road.

When you see the Aerial Lift Bridge, you have come closer to Duluth. There are a few free charging stations around Duluth, but you should go to the Lake Ave lot in Canal Park to plug in. There, you'll find several charging stations.

While your EV is charging, go to one of the tourists' favorite places to eat wild rice in Duluth, Fitger's Brewhouse, located on the Lakewalk near the Lift Bridge.

After spending the night at the hotel, go back on the road.

The North Shore Scenic Drive features numerous attractions, including eight state parks, waterfalls, and artist studios. From Lake Superior to the north, this route is a must-visit for anyone wanting to see the area's natural beauty.

Your next stop to charge is at Two Harbors. It is a charming town located in the heart of Lake County. It has three historical attractions, including the 3M Birthplace Museum, the Depot Museum, and the Light Station Museum.

Once you get back on the road, you'll get to witness the beauty of Gooseberry Falls, Split Rock Lighthouse, Palisade Head, and the Superior Hiking Trail.

When you arrive at Grand Marais, you can get the reward for your long and eco-friendly trip.

