Mendota Heights Certified Emergency Response Team is welcoming new members

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN - If a community does not have regular members and structures, it will not be able to survive in the long term. Therefore, all communities or organizations ready to stand with a solid goal definitely need volunteers or members who are prepared to help and are committed to the community.

New opportunities are available for members of the community who want to enhance public safety and give help when called upon in Mendota Heights Certified Emergency Response Team (CERT).

As part of this program, participants will learn about disaster management and the fundamentals of crisis response skills, such as fire safety, search and rescue, team-building exercises, and catastrophe medical, and more. The Mendota Heights Police and Fire Departments are facilitating the event, which is free to attend.

Mendota Heights CERT is a volunteer organization to have participants acquire leadership after training, with the assistance of Mendota Heights Police and Fire. Participants should provide volunteer support when called upon for service with emergencies and community events and be willing to participate in and conduct continuing education for emergency preparedness.

Classes will be held at the Mendota Heights Fire Department on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. This year's semester begins on October 7 and concludes on December 9, with no November 25. The skills exam and graduation ceremony will be held on December 9. Twenty students are allowed in each class; first preference will be given to Mendota Heights, Mendota, and Lilydale locals. Program participants must be at least 18 years old.

The following is the standard curriculum and schedule:

Week 1 Oct 7 Disaster Preparedness

Week 2 Oct 14 CERT Organization

Week 3 Oct 21 Disaster Medical Operations Part 1

Week 4 Oct 28 Disaster Medical Operations Part 2

Week 5 Nov 4 Disaster Psychology

Week 6 Nov 11 Fire Safety and Utility Controls

Week 7 Nov 18 Light Search & Rescue

Nov 25 No Class

Week 8 Dec 2 Terrorism and CERT

Week 9 Dec 9 Course Review, Final Exam, and Disaster Simulations**

Complete the CERT Program Registration Form and submit it to the As an alternative, printed forms are available in City Hall's Police Department Lobby (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday). The Police entrance is located on the north side of the building.

If you have questions regarding the registration or the recruitment in general, please email cert@mendotaheightsmn.gov or visit Mendota Height's official website at this address.

