One Saturday to Celebrate Medina Day!

MEDINA, MN - It's Medina Day! Save the date, Medina residents! The local community is gearing up for a fun-filled evening of free entertainment that will feature activities with prizes for the children, face painting, balloon artists, and fireworks!

Medina Celebration Day will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on September 18. The venue will be located in Hamel Legion Park, 3200 Mill Street, Medina, MN 55340.

The event will also feature cuisine from local Medina eateries that will be available for the event. In addition, there will be a chance to win a cash reward by playing bingo with game cards.

Starting with Business Expo. Small companies and organizations from Medina will be on hand to give away prizes and participate in exciting activities such as a farmer's market. A business expo, conducted in connection with this event, is also open to Medina businesses and provides a beautiful chance for networking. This event attracts more than 1,000 people and is well-attended. They much appreciate your aid in providing another free, fun, and memorable event!

Food and beverage alternatives include Hamel Lions, Hometowne Pizza, Medina Entertainment Center, Peg's Countryside Cafe, and Vesuvio's, to name several. Family-friendly activities such as pumpkin decorating, lawn games, K9 search and rescue, and face painting will also be available during the event. Of course, there will be a winner with a prize!

Wait, there's more! Music performances from 5:15 p.m to 8:15 p.m. Tricia and The Toonies with fun interactive musical comedy and performance by School of Rock where music students grow into real musicians.

In the middle of watching the performances, you can enjoy fireworks at 8 p.m; at the grand finale.

If you have questions or interests in volunteering at the event, contact Nicole Jacobson at 763-473-8853 Nicole.jacobson@medinamn.gov.

Visit this page for more events!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.