Get to know about Prairie Butterflies conservation in Minnesota Zoo

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – One of Minnesota histories is about prairie which covered around 33 percent and its spread for 18 million acres. According to a recent study, only 1 percent remains. Animals and plants population need to take care of as the change of landscape gives a crucial impact.

There are other incomprehensible reasons that contribute to the population of vegetation such as the native butterfly. Conservation is not only about to prevent extinction, but it extends to an aid that aims to test prairie quality.

Minnesota Zoo has a program which is called Prairie Butterfly Conservation. Many agencies help to execute. All species are handled through rearing and breeding. Poweshiek skipperling and Dakota skipper are the main focus.

Biologists assist to decide what prairie butterfly species which need to be handled. For instance, Dakota skippers’ existence once disappeared and returned in 2017. It is a big chance to conserve through sensitive caterpillars and releasing back to their habitat.

There are fifteen listed butterflies in Minnesota Zoo. They are labeled “Endangered,” “Threatened,” or “Special Concern.” Poweshiek skipperling is categorized to the third mention as this species has fewer than 500 in the world for its population. In addition, it is one of the state symbols.

You can also take a part to help Minnesota Zoo. Plant native wildflower on your yard which deals with pollinators can be an essential way. Special for the spring, delay your garden clean-up until the temperature reaches 50°F (10°C).

If you prefer another method, donate to Minnesota Zoo to show your concern. Visit this page to explore more. You can do it on behalf of the company or anonymously.

