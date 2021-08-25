Getting to know Initial Coin Offerings in the blockchain industry

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Regulation of ICOs is complex and evolving. Due to the nature of these offerings, many investors are at risk of fraud and manipulation. Before investing in ICOs, make sure that you fully understand the risks involved.

An ICO is a method of raising capital for a planned project or an idea. Most of the time, it involves individuals or groups creating a virtual coin or token to finance the project or an idea.

Each ICO has its own unique facts and circumstances. For instance, if the offering includes securities, then the sale of coins or tokens should be registered with securities regulators. Most exemptions require sales to be made to accredited investors or those with a net worth of over $1 million.

Before committing to an ICO, potential investors should check if the tokens or coins are considered securities. If they are not, unregistered offerings can be easily registered with the US SEC. Due to the nature of these products, they require various registrations and licensing procedures to be considered securities.

Although many people may confuse ICOs with crowdfunding, these offerings are not exempt from the requirements of the federal Crowdfunding Regulation and securities laws in general.

Apart from ICO's intriguing offers, there are still some points of consideration before spending your saving on ICOs. Suppose a token or coin does not meet the requirements of securities laws. In that case, the investor protections available to them will not apply. Another reason why ICOs are not regulated because they are not held in an encrypted format, which could be difficult to access or freeze.

In addition, ICOs are usually not proven projects that are ready to be executed in a real way. In 2017, over half of all ICOs that were launched failed. Many of them were unsuccessful after they had already begun.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.