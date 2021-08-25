Top 6 blockchain developers based in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The blockchain technology has been growing rapidly since 2017. The rise of cryptocurrency is an excellent catalyst for blockchain's public exposure allowing it to grow exponentially.

In Minneapolis, the blockchain industry flourishes as a part of the city's sustainable economic plan. There are some blockchain startups in Minneapolis to help you dive deep into the blockchain industry.

The first is BridgeWorks. They help organizations bridge generational gaps by providing customized solutions that help them create a more cohesive and productive workforce.

The second is NextPakk. Through blockchain technology, they are transforming the last mile into a more secure and convenient experience. NextPakk is helping people connect with the power of local economies and self-reliance.

The third is Unbankd. They are the place to start your day with a fresh, clean, and organized approach to crypto investing. Unbankd aims to provide its readers with the latest news and information related to the crypto industry.

The fourth is DeFiner. They provide a new type of loan that eliminates the friction and costs associated with traditional banking. Its decentralized platform allows users to instantly secure digital loans from lenders on a global scale.

The fifth on the list is CoCreateX. They provide an open marketplace where anyone can create and sell their products or services. Their members span across various technical and creative disciplines to provide top-class service.

The last on the list is the Minnesota Blockchain Initiative. MBI aims to become a world-class center of excellence for blockchain technology. They believe that this revolutionary technology will transform industries and society in the next decade.

So, if you believe blockchain will be a crucial network in the future, getting hands-on experience with any of the startups above will give you the proper exposure to blockchain.

