Minnesota has many trails for fat biking

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Being a fan of fat biking was challenging a while back. Having thick tires is seen as cartoonish overkill. However, fat bikes are becoming more prevalent in Minnesota. Their distinctive tire prints are found year-round on many of the state's trails.

If you've never tried fat biking, it might be easier to learn than other winter activities. It can also change your view of winter.

Fat biking trails are typically groomed in the winter months. One of which is Detroit Mountain. It features over 4 miles of cross country mountain bike trails that are designed to mimic a real rollercoaster. The trails are located in the heart of Detroit Lakes and are ideal for fat biking.

With numerous miles of groomed trails, the Maplelag Resort in Callaway is a great place to start or improve your mountain bike riding skills. Other options include the trails at Ferber Park in Fergus Falls and the Blacks Grove in Wadena.

Then, there's Cuyuna Country State Rec Area, which is the place to be if you're a fat biker. It features a 25-mile trail that's perfect for mountain bikes.

As for the event, the Cuyuna Whiteout is a fat biking event that draws hundreds of competitors. It features various categories and routes for different levels of riders.

Other notable fat bike races in Minnesota include the Fat Bike Rally in Grand Rapids and the SNOway But Wild Mountain Race in Detroit Lakes.

Aside from the many groomed trails, numerous backwoods and forest roads can be used for fat bikes. Be sure to stay off the designated trails for other uses.

