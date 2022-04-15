Popular Whiskey & Cocktail tasting events are back at Number Ten in Great Barrington

person pouring cocktail from shaker into tasting glasses Stephanie Gravalese

What do you get when you combine a passion for American whiskeys and classic cocktails with an honest curiosity about craft cocktails and spirits?

You get TalkTails, the informal series gathering of American whiskey lovers, and the classic cocktail curious, which returns to The Number Ten Great Barrington this April. The tasting and educational sessions are led by David Guenette, Bar Manager at Number Ten.

On Monday, April 18th at 6:00 pm, the first session is called TalkTails: Cocktail of the Month and explores cocktails the restaurant is thinking of adding to their featured cocktails menu.

They will present a different cocktail each month for $12. This TalkTails session offers the cocktails they will be featuring, one per month, from April-June.

On Monday, April 25th at 6:00 pm, Meet the New Whiskeys, Part 2 examines some new arrivals to The Number Ten American Whiskey List and discusses why they were selected and how these selections taste. In addition, this session looks at some of the new secondary barrel finish whiskeys.

For those who may be concerned with imbibing on a Monday, the event has been designed both education and enjoyment, according to an email announcement. "The sessions are shorter than previous and more informal, with brief handouts to guide each session," says Guenette, "As was the case before, I'll be managing drink portions so that we can cover the ground of a session (i.e., 3 or 4 drinks) yet remain safe with alcohol by volume limits. Nuts, pretzels, or the like will be provided for snacking"

TalkTails is $22 per person, per session. Typically, three or four topic-focused tasting-sized drinks will be served per session. TalkTails start at 6:00 and run for about an hour, at Number Ten located on 10 Castle Street in Great Barrington. Sign-up is required, as the group maxes out at 8 participants per session. To reserve your spot, call Number Ten (413-528-5244), or email info@numbertengb.com.