Douglas County and Let's Talk Co. remind the importance of mental health amidst COVID-19 pandemic

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO - In this difficult time, Douglas County reminds residents to stay healthy, not only physically, but also mentally. Partnering with Let's Talk Colorado, residents can open up regularly with friends and trusted adults to talk about whatever is in their minds.

COVID-19 affects all aspects of society in Colorado, including Douglas County. It may cause uncertainty, fear, and changes to our lives like never before. Let's Talk Colorado aims to improve the health of Coloradan residents with access to physical and behavioral health care. They provide information, tips, and resources that may be helpful to Douglas County residents to stay healthy and support friends, family, and the community.

So what is mental health? Mental health is a state of balance in our thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. Positive mental health may lead to a healthy physique while supporting the ability to perform mundane daily activities and goals that some may find difficult.

Are you experiencing one of these symptoms during the pandemic, such as sadness or despair, feeling afraid or anxious, being angry or irritable, and more? These feelings or behaviors might be a result of the pressure you are under right now. Click here to recognize them and learn how to overcome the difficulties together.

There are over ten resources you can get help or retrieve information from. They are available on Let's Talk's website. These resources might come in handy in case the tips and strategies shared before did not help.

If you or someone you know urgently need help, contact Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-TALK (8255), or text "TALK" 38255. Click here (www.coloradocrisisservices.org) for a live chat that is available in 17 languages. These means of contact are available every day all year-round.

