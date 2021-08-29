Mental Health Support From BGCLC For Larimer County Youths

LARIMER COUNTY, CO - Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, known as BGLCC, are where teenagers in Larimer County can receive assistance related to mental health management through the Raising Awareness of Personal Power program known as RAPP.

Raising Awareness of Personal Power received a grant from Behavioral Health Services, known as BHS, which was intended to provide education regarding identifying behavioral health of adolescents in Larimer County who are vulnerable and at risk for doing things that can endanger their safety.

In this program, teenagers will carry out many activities such as working on social skills, identifying behaviors that can harm them, and so on. It is recorded that more than 200 youths have completed and participated in the Raising Awareness of Personal Power program.

As CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, Kaycee Headrick said that the need for programs that can help teenagers related to their mental health is essential and needed. Mental health services need to be provided so that BGCLC is formed as a forum where teenagers can conduct consultations regarding their mental health without incurring additional costs.

In 2020 BGCLC re-opened 7 new locations after a fire caused schools or daycares to be temporarily closed due to the widespread COVID-19 virus. BGCLC also provides online learning support for children around Larimer County during school hours.

In addition, BGCLC has also hired licensed clinical social workers to provide more counseling and support sessions for adolescents in BGCLC. Approximately 80 counselings are held annually by BGCLC.

For more information regarding the programs and activities carried out at Boys & Girls Clubs Larimer County, you can access the official website at

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.