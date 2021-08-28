Three recommended shelter and housing nonprofits in Denver for Families

DENVER, CO - Denver Government continuously strives to help meet the needs of the community. One of them is by informing the public regarding shelter and housing. There are quite a lot of shelters that can be found. Here are 3 recommended ones for families:

Samaritan House

Samaritan House is a familiar shelter for Coloradans, extended since 1986. This shelter is operated by Catholic Charities and primarily focuses on serving women, families, and veterans who are experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. Due to the pandemic, they help to hand up to meet more people than ever basic needs.

This shelter is open every day from 5 to 8:30 p.m. For updated information, you can check regularly their official Facebook page, Instagram, and Twitter.

The Gathering Place

The Gathering Place is founded in the same year as Samaritan House. They are committed to providing comfort to every woman, child, and transgender individual in the community. They claimed that in 2019, there are 6,348 people who visited 51,342 times.

It is open on Monday-Friday from 8.30 pm. For more information, contact via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Volunteers of America Colorado

The Volunteers of America Colorado, or VOAC, is located at 2660 Larimer Street, Denver CO 80205. This shelter takes care of Colorado’s most vulnerable citizens and supports many diverse populations including families, children, veterans, and seniors.

VOAC is scheduled to open on Monday through Thursday from 1 – 4 p.m. Update the information by following its official social media, Facebook and Twitter.

They are the three recommendation shelters for families. To find out more details regarding shelters, you can check the following Denver Shelters and Services Resource Guide.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.