Vietnamese cuisine for lunch? Why not? Here are three recommended Vietnamese restaurants in Denver

DENVER, CO - Are you looking for something different for lunch? How about Vietnamese food? There are several Vietnamese restaurants in Denver, here are three recommendations that can be a destination for you and your family.

Pho 95

Pho 95 is an authentic restaurant from North Vietnam since the 1880s. Their mission is always to be committed to providing the best quality food in the Denver area. Obviously, with that mission, they managed to get several awards, especially for the pho menu. Many of their ingredients come from China which is rich in spices.

Take time to try their famous pho with a wide selection of beef such as tender tendon, wings, steak, and brisket. Vegetarian customers don't have to worry because Pho 95 provides a special vegetarian menu.

New Saigon Restaurant

New Saigon offers Vietnamese dishes that always use fresh ingredients. Founded in 1987, Thai Nguyen as the owner and his wife always tries to satisfy customers with the solid Vietnamese taste in every dish.

If customers have food restrictions, don't worry; New Saigon has special meals for vegetarians, pescatarians, and more. Crispy Fried Egg Rolls with Ground Free-Range Chicken, Vegetarian Spring Rolls with Tofu, and others are ready to be your lunch or dinner menu.

Pho Duy

Looking for salty and sweet Vietnamese food in one place? Pho Duy can fulfill all these things. With a specialist pho bowl, iced coffee, and Vietnamese-flavored boba tea, it will make your meal lively. There is no need to doubt it because Pho Duy has won awards from Westword Magazine and 5280 Top of the Town Editor's Choice.

If you visit there, don't forget to taste their pho which uses bean sprouts, basil leaves, chili, and freshly sliced lemon. Pair it with Heineken beer, bud light, modelo, or various beers to suit any occasion.

