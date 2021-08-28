Vail Health has opened a number of multifunctional clinics at Buck Creek Medical Plaza

AVON, CO - Recently, Vail Health opened the Colorado Mountain Medical Urgent Care Clinic located in Eagle River Valley. The clinic consists of 3 types: Emergency Care, Occupational Health, and Victim First Care clinic on the main level of Buck Creek Medical Plaza in Avon. All three have different functions.

Overview Vail Health is one of Colorado's health care systems nestled in the mountains. Vail Health provides complete services using the latest technology. Vail Health is also constantly adapting to changes and is always committed to moving forward to provide the best quality service.

First, the clinic specializing in emergency care is open every day for 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm. The clinic can treat diseases requiring rapid treatment, such as a cold cough, minor fractures, back ailments, burns, and respiratory disorders. As long as all diseases are not severe, the patient can be referred here.

For occupational health clinics, the focus is on employee care. So it's more of an employee facility so that they can all work safely. The location of this clinic is still the same as the emergency care clinic.

This third clinic service is the newest service called Victim First Care. This clinic focuses on consulting programs for and advocacy services with guaranteed confidentiality for victims of sexual violence and all other forms of violence.

This program collaborates with Colorado Mountain Medical's expert medical to offer Sexual Assault Nurse Examination and Forensic Nurse Examinations (SANE/FNE) assistance. The service is available 24 hours and is always ready to receive reports of harassment or violence. All parties can participate by calling (970) 422-3202. Additional information can be found on the Clinic's page.

