Parker Recreation Youth Sports opens registration for late fall programs

PARKER, CO - Parker Parks and Recreation announced the registration for the youth late fall sports leagues is now open.

The youth late fall sports leagues are part of Parker's Youth Sports Programs. Currently, the late fall sports leagues include basketball for ages 6 to 12 and soccer for ages 6 to 10. Check out the full chart for the season and registration dates here.

Parker Recreation Youth Sports aims to provide young athletes in Parker with healthy and instructional organized sports leagues. This can help create an educational environment so they can learn the basic skills and rules of various sports. Volunteer coaches lead each league.

Parker Recreation Youth Sports Program covers various sports, such as baseball, basketball, flag football, inline hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball, track, volleyball, and many more. Please note that not all of these sports are available year-round. The programs are changed seasonally.

There are two available categories: mini mite and kinder leagues, and youth leagues. Mini Mite and Kinder Leagues are available for children ages 3 to 6. The programs offer teamwork and skill introduction in a fun way for early childhood. Meanwhile, the youth leagues are available for children ages 6 and above. The programs focus on skill development, rules, game strategies, and sportsmanship.

The Parker Recreation Department is a member of the Colorado Association of Recreational Athletics (CARA). The CARA programs offer residents recreational leagues or tournaments, and internal leagues and activities. CARA games might be conducted outside of Parker, with a coordination of multiple agencies.

Registration for each league opens at 10 a.m. on the listed date here. For more information and assistance, contact the sports staff at 303-805-6324.

