The CU Denver's lynx mascot came to life in a form of a new bronze statue

DENVER, CO - The University of Colorado Denver, also known as CU Denver, showcases its mascot's new larger-than-life statue. The lynx statue is currently on display in the Emmanuel Art Gallery and is soon to be moved to its permanent resident in Student Commons Building's adjacent courtyard.

Milo, CU Denver's mascot, was first officially chosen as a mascot eight years ago. The mascot represents an effort to unite the campus, with its grin, bright green eyes, and dance moves. This week, the statue will finally bring the campus identity and visual pride of the CU Denver community to life.

“Our Lynx mascot is unique in that it truly came from the initiative and creativity of our students,” said Chancellor Michelle Marks. She also added that having the permanent sculpture symbolizes the impact of the students and the community's strength.

On September 21, the statue will move to the courtyard area between Student Commons and the Lola & Rob Salazar Student Wellness Center, right across 12th Street from City Heights Residence Hall and Learning Commons. Then in October, the courtyard itself will get the name "Benson Terrace", after the former CU President Bruce Benson and First Lady Marcy Benson.

The Canadian lynx sculpture was created by Dan Ostermiller, a bronze sculptor. Ostermiller's works include the five tons Scottish Angus Cow and Calf in the Denver Art Museum. It is now one of the most well-known public art installations in Colorado.

To commemorate the Lynx statue's arrival, the Emmanuel Art Gallery will showcase a collection of Ostermiller’s fifty-year career, titled Wild Life. The exhibition opened on Monday, August 23, where the lynx statue is temporarily displayed alongside other 28 bronze-cast sculptures.

