The Affordable Arts Festival partners with Arapahoe Community College Foundation, offer arts for $100 and less

DENVER, CO - The 2021 Affordable Arts Festival is right around the corner. On Sunday, August 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., experience a festival featuring over 160 artists from around the U.S. in one place. Grab your favorite art pieces, all for $100 and less at one of the top 40 Arts Festival in the country for six years and counting.

The 2021 Affordable Arts Festival offers guests an opportunity to go through thousands of fine art pieces including painting, glass, clay, sculpture, metalwork, and many more. This event is held annually in August, on the Sunday before Labor Day weekend. This year, it takes place at 5900 S. Santa Fe Drive, Arapahoe Community College's Littleton Campus.

General admission is $12, with children under 12 may enter for free. Purchase a ticket online here for a direct entrance line, skipping the ticket purchase line. Sales from the admission tickets will benefit the Arapahoe Community College Foundation scholarship program. Coffee and pastries are available for guests who show up hours before the gates open.

Want a sneak peek at the best deals at the festival? Click here. Check out this year's participating artists for a better picture of the festival.

For guests who experience difficulties carrying art pieces to their vehicles, the festival provides a team of golf cart drivers at the exit ready for assistance.

The 2021 Affordable Arts Festival partners with the ACC Foundation as host partner. ACC Foundation aims to create public awareness and funding resources to support Arapahoe Community College's students, various programs, and scholarships. If you are unable to participate in this year's event but are interested in contributing to the community, click here.

Learn more about the event by contacting the ACC Foundation at 303-797-5881 or foundation@arapahoe.edu.

