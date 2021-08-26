Denver Museum Nature & Science's School Camp-in program opens registration

Aaron Burden/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Denver Museum of Nature & Science has opened reservations for the 2021/22 school camp-in program on August 23. This program offers an experience of the museum for children grades 3-6 through an overnight stay on select dates throughout the year.

Experience sleeping among polar bears and zebras in the museum's wildlife diorama halls, watching an IMAX film or Planetarium show, creating fun experiments, and exploring exhibits after dark. Currently, the museum is still reviewing the staffing and capacity based on the current guidelines. Capacity might be increased.

Each program lasts one night, from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Here are the available dates for the 2021-2022 school year.

Thursday, April 7 - Friday, April 8

Wednesday, April 13 - Thursday, April 14

Tuesday, April 19 - Wednesday, April 20

Wednesday, April 27 - Thursday, April 28

Thursday, May 5 - Friday, May 6

Tuesday, May 10 - Wednesday, May 11

Wednesday, May 18 - Thursday, May 19

The program costs $55 per student or additional adult. Meanwhile, teachers or youth leaders may join for free. Each camp-in group must consist of at least six students and one adult. The museum provides a Survival Guide, chaperone tips and sample agenda from the previous school year as guidance.

Go here to reserve a spot for your group today. Please ensure to fill in the required forms - medical information and release from liability upon registration.

Payment and final participant count are due one month before the event. The museum will send a reminder 45 days before the program. After finishing the payment, you will receive a receipt with the details of the program.

If you are unsure about the program, orientations are also available for Group Coordinators. Orientations are recommended for teachers or leaders that have not attended a Camp-in before. Contact childrens.programs@dmns.org to request an orientation schedule.

