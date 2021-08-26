CU Boulder appointed the new campus architect and director of planning

Amy Hirschi/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO - CU Boulder has the architect for the new campus named d'Andre Willis. Assistant Vice Chancellor for Planning, Design and Construction Chris Ewing appointed Willis to be the architect and the planning director.

Throughout his career spanning more than 30 years, Willis has contributed to several significant projects such as the Folger Shakespeare Library, Northern Virginia Science Center, the Contemplative Site and several campus buildings at the University of Virginia and Wheaton College. She also has a consulting practice in architecture and planning.

"d'Andre will be joining us as we complete our 10-year update to the Campus Master Plan later this year," says Ewing.

For the record, Willis holds a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College and a master's degree in architecture from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She wanted to join CU Boulder because she was happy with the model and elegance there. So is the reason why she chose Dartmouth. Willis plans to start joining full time on October 1 while waiting for the transition period to end.

At CU Boulder, Willis will not only handle the project, but she will also be responsible for all the campus appeal design to lead the planning team's day-to-day operations. Moreover, she will also coordinate with officeholders on campus, stakeholders, and all other external agencies.

Some of these projects will be Willis' firsts at CU Boulder, renovation of several art buildings, and final planning for the Campus Master Plan. Willis believes that with a passion for sustainability, he is increasingly capable of completing his responsibilities by paying attention to the surrounding environment.

