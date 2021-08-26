A technology to help reduce back pain

Sasun Bughdaryan/Unsplash

DENVER,CO - Back pain is a disease that can affect anyone, both women and men, including Daniel Montoya. A 49-year-old man works as a parole officer for the State of Colorado. Since his youth, he has had constant lower back pain. Now there is a technology that can help to reduce back pain.

Periodically, Montoya has tried various ways to treat his back pain. Examples are physical therapy to drugs of all kinds. Though the disease is not yet clearly identified, whether the nerves are pinched and can receive surgery or not or just ordinary pain. The worst thing is that Montoya has been living with pain in his back for years, and it has indirectly hampered his activities.

According to Dr Vikas Patel, a spine surgery specialist and professor with the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, back pain must go through various observations to determine what causes it because everyone has different sources of pain and body conditions.

But there's good news; the FDA has approved the ReActiv8 Implant Neurostimulation System to help reduce back pain by stimulating back muscles. How it works later, the mini-computer will connect to the patient's nerves. Subsequently, the patient can control it using a remote.

This tool is still in the testing period. So the patients will get several therapy sessions with low doses first. Patients will also receive a journal containing their progress in therapy. After going through several therapy sessions, patients can adjust the program according to their needs. Moreover, ReActiv8 can help the spinal cord work to relieve pain.

Daniel Montoya feels grateful to have the opportunity to do therapy with ReActiv8. Thanks to that, the pain in his back was much better than before.

