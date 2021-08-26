The Morris Animal Foundation conducts research to combat skin infections in dogs

kevin turcios/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - The Morris Animal Foundation conducted research to treat dogs that donors funded in celebration of National Dog Day. This research is in the form of giving bacteria to cats to eradicate skin infections in dogs.

Dogs are always active and happy when they are healthy, but if something strikes them, they will become lethargic quickly. This behaviour is the basis of the Morris Foundation's research in the series on National Dog Day.

We must first understand how it works if the skin is one of the body parts with unique functions. The skin can withstand all kinds of attacks because of the microbiome that acts as a shield. But on the other hand, the microbiome consisting of thousands of good bacteria can turn into danger if the skin is injured.

For example, if the dog is playing in the yard, it suddenly falls and breaks its skin. These injuries can become serious if not treated properly.

Infection in dogs is a common thing, but one day it can often recur continuously. Often the first treatment is to give the dog antibiotics. But if we often give it, besides being more expensive, the drug's effect can become resistant to antimicrobials. Therefore this research can help provide solutions through new treatments.

As part of this program, a team at Texas A&M is researching bacteria from the cat's Staphylococcus felis to see if it can slow the spread of the disease. The result is that S. felis can stop the growth of infection-causing bacteria in dog wounds. In the future, the team will package this discovery into an excellent alternative to antibiotics.

