Colorado Mesa University inaugurates new master's program

Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash

GRAND JUNCTION, CO - Colorado Mesa University has opened a new master's program called criminal justice leadership and policy. This master's program is suitable for prospective students who like solving mystery cases or have a passion for the field of law.

CMU has had success in its undergraduate program majoring in criminal justice, and after a long discussion and survey, many parties finally agreed to open a new master's program.

"We're very encouraged by the prospects of the Colorado Mesa University criminal justice master's program," said Grand Junction Chief of Police Doug Shoemaker.

The Criminal Justice Leadership and Policy Program is a program that offers academic acceleration for both semesters under the auspices of the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

The lecturers teach about legal theory and practice in terms of leadership, policy, and everything else so that students can pursue suitable careers. Graduates will later earn a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice Leadership and Policy (MACJLP).

To take this program, prospective students must previously meet the requirements in uploading several documents and creating an account on the CMU website. They must also complete the CRMJ 511 Foundational Seminar. Finally, you have to complete a final project to get a degree.

CMU master's graduates will gain expertise in evaluating ethical issues, applying Criminal Justice theory and additional knowledge in the form of communication fluency. With the quality of learning in collaboration with some legal institutions and experts.

For those interested in registering, please immediately fill out the online form, submit several documents and complete several other requirements. Fall 2021 will be the first semester for this new major. For complete information about the program, tuition fees and scholarships, please visit this page https://www.coloradomesa.edu/social-behavioral-sciences/graduate/criminal-justice-leadership-policy.html.

