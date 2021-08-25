Children's Hospital Colorado recommends the use of masks for children

Izzy Park/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Children's Hospital Colorado strongly recommends a policy of wearing masks, especially for children. This recommendation is related to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases related to the Delta variant and direct teaching and learning activities that will start soon.

Since the pandemic existed until now, Children's Hospital Colorado actively voiced always to use masks, wash hands, keep distance and vaccinate those who have met the requirements. But because children under 12 years are still not eligible for the vaccine, so they are still vulnerable. So one way to reduce the risk of spreading the virus is always to wear masks when going to school indoors and outdoors.

According to Children's Hospital Colorado, there are four factors why wearing a mask is so important:

- Delta variant

Data from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that the delta variant has a higher risk of transmission.

- Seasonal changes that cause a lot of viruses

The change of seasons causes several concurrent viral infections such as parainfluenza, worsening the respiratory rate.

- Mental health

The pandemic has limited the space for children to move. As a result, children feel isolated and quickly feel anxious.

- Health workforce crisis

The number of COVID-19 patients has made the media, especially nurses, exhausted.

The following are suggestions from experts so that parents can protect their children:

- For those aged two years and over must wear a mask indoors.

- Always make sure children wash their hands before and after doing their activities.

- Stay at home and get tested immediately if there are symptoms of COVID19

- Immediate vaccination for those aged 12 years and over and have met the requirements.

