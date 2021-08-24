Colorado State University enacted new policies in the fall of 2021 regarding the COVID19 virus

Element5 Digital/Unsplash

FORT COLLINS, CO - To further improve safety and reduce the rate of transmission of the COVID19 virus, Colorado State University enforces mandatory vaccination, masks and screening for all students and staff. This policy is effective starting the new school year in the fall of 2021.

CSU was successful in always acting deftly during yesterday's pandemic. In the fall of 2021, CSU wants the entire campus community to take better care of themselves and their surroundings by complying with the vaccine, screening, and mask protocols that will take effect soon. Especially after the increase in cases due to this Delta variant.

The implementation of this policy has been through the joint approval of the CSU System plan and the August Board of Governors meeting. CSU will approve all valid vaccinations under World Health Organization requirements by 18 August 2021 and mandatory bi-weekly screening from 16 August 2021 indefinitely.

The CSU has made a system on its website regarding the collection of vaccination status. The mandatory mask provisions apply when students and staff are in the CSU environment, including driving with more than one person in it. Individuals may remove masks when they are alone. For those who do not comply, CSU will take action according to campus policy.

CSU will constantly update all policies, rule changes, and sanctions through their platform regarding information regarding all policies, rule changes, and sanctions. This includes providing guidelines for conducting teaching and learning in classrooms, laboratories and halls. Please open this page to read and submit related documents.

In the future, CSU hopes that this policy is a form of support for the government to suppress the spread of COVID19 and, of course, protect fellow CSU residents so that they can all carry out their normal activities again.

