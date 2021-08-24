Mental preparation for children and parents for the new school year

CDC/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Summer is almost over, a sign that the new school year is approaching. Parents must have prepared various school needs for their children. But what about the mental preparation of children and parents after a long holiday? Of course, it is also essential, but not infrequently; people consider it normal. However, mental preparation is also necessary.

Returning to school after a long holiday often raises many questions for children. Like who their new teacher is, how are their new friends and whether the uniforms they will wear are the same or not. Coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, the atmosphere at school will feel different.

"There's always the anticipation of starting something new," said Tara Butler, Special Education Manager at the Mental Health Center of Denver's Skyline Academy.

Helping children to deal with their anxiety is very necessary, especially with the help and moral support. Parents can start by opening a conversation about the fun things that existed while at school. Besides that, you can also talk about your children's hobbies. The important thing is something fun about their school.

When children start school, it is children's activities that change and all household activities. So the next step can be to apply a usual pattern when the children are going to school—for example, getting up early or going to bed early.

Mental preparation is also necessary for parents, especially amid this pandemic, where the rules are constantly changing. But don't worry, parents can share their stories with the existing parent community and always keep in touch with the school environment, such as teachers.

