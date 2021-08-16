A Call to Serve the Society

Tim Foster/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Jim Gracia is not a medical study graduate, but his willingness to provide health access to the community gives him a call to serve the community.

Jim Garcia graduated from Regis University with a major in English. Currently, Jim Garcia is the Chief Executive at the Tepeyac Health Center, commonly known as Clinica Tepeyac.

Before becoming the Chief Executive at the Tepeyac Community Health Center, during his time as a student, Jim Garcia had volunteered at St. Anthony Hospital, a trauma center located in the north of Colfax Avenue in west Denver.

While still an English student at Regis University, Jim Garcia could not have imagined what would happen to him in the future, such as the career path he is going through. However, his time at Regis University opened up and renewed his vision of what he wanted to be in the future; a call to serve the community.

His volunteer experience at St. Anthony Hospital Jim Garcia makes him realize what he wants to do in the future.

After graduating from the English department, Jim Garcia taught English at an underdeveloped high school. Finally, he found the Clinica Tepeyac, where he called the heart he was always looking for.

Although Jim Garcia is not a medical graduate, Jim Garcia is very much focused on health care. Jim Garcia finally found a way through the church that allowed him to serve the surrounding community.

Ultimately, the Tepeyac Community Health Center is a place where low-income Denver residents can receive care that is affordable and accessible to Denver's color economic backgrounds.

Jim Garcia never thought that the Tepeyac healthcare community could thrive this far.

Until now, the Tepeyac Health Center has several new facilities that can be reached by the poor, such as a room that provides food and instant food, a pharmacy, a place for maintenance, even hundreds of housing units that low-income Denver people can occupy, a play area for children, and so on.

